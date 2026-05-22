Temperatures could reach 25 degrees early next week, Met Éireann says

Ireland's weather is set to turn summer-like next week, according to Met Éireann. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Temperatures are set to rise over the weekend and could reach 25 degrees early next week, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster predicts summer-like conditions for next week, with mostly dry and settled weather.

Met Éireann meteorologist Matthew Martin said temperatures would “steadily warm up” over the weekend as high pressure moved in.

Martin said temperatures could reach 25 degrees on Monday, which he said would make it the hottest day of the year so far.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in May in Ireland was 28.4 degrees in Kerry in 1997.

Today, sunny spells are expected to continue, with some showers spreading eastward in the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees are predicted, but sea fog will bring cooler temperatures to southern coastal areas.

Saturday will be cloudy in parts, but temperatures will reach as high as 23 degrees in the afternoon, with Leinster getting the best of the sunshine. Temperatures will be lower near western and southwestern coasts, Met Éireann predicts.

Sunday will see sunny spells and temperatures of about 22 degrees. Cloudier skies will remain over the northwest, while sea fog will persist on the south coast in the morning.

A mild Sunday night will make way for a bright and sunny Monday with high temperatures.

Tuesday is predicted to begin mostly bright, but the forecaster said patches of mist and fog could linger in places for periods. Sunny spells are expected to become widespread as the day goes on.

Martin said the warm spell could end on Thursday, when heavy showers are forecast. Temperatures could fall to 12 degrees on the south coast, he said.

Settled weather is due to continue in the first week of June, with warmer and drier than average conditions.