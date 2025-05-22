Boat operators encircle Skellig Michael to highlight frustrations around island closure

Skellig Michael was due to open to visitors on May 10th but has remained closed due to legal action

A flotilla of boats has circled Skellig Michael to highlight the “urgent threat to tourism” caused by the closure of the island.

Skellig Michael, a Unesco World Heritage site, remains closed after legal action was initiated by three boat operators who were not awarded permits this year.

The Office of Public Works (OPW), which manages the site, said it could not issue permits to any of the 15 operators awarded landing rights for the 2025 season because of legal constraints.

The Skellig season runs between early May and late September, weather permitting. Visitor numbers are limited to 180 per day because of the fragile nature of the site.

Demand regularly exceeds the numbers permitted. Skellig Michael has gained in popularity since it featured in Star Wars movies.

James Murphy is organiser and spokesperson for Skellig Coast Tourism, which represents 100 businesses in the region. He said €1 million has already been lost due to inactivity since the passing of the May 10th opening. “This includes pay for boatmen, accommodation and cafes, and visitor experience,” he said.

Mr Murphy said permits need to be issued by the OPW.

The boat operators set off from Portmagee to Skellig Michael to circle the island, drawing attention to the escalating crisis, he said.

His organisation has no views about who should get the permits.

Last week, the OPW said it had lodged a motion before the High Court seeking permission to issue boat operator permits for Skellig Michael for summer 2025. Successful applicants were picked in a recent competition.

This followed a High Court challenge from unsuccessful participants in the open competition to operate the boat licences.

A date for the High Court to hear the OPW motion to lift the suspension has been assigned for the week of June 3rd.

In December 2024, the OPW published a competition to award 15 permits for summer 2025 and onwards. The number of permits is limited in order to protect the fragile ecosystem of Skellig Michael, it said.

In a statement, the OPW said it had “contacted applicants in late March 2025 to tell them the outcome of their applications”.

It added: “Since then, three unsuccessful participants in the competition have brought High Court proceedings challenging the outcome of the competition. The OPW will be fully defending the proceedings.”

Under Irish and EU law, the proceedings brought by three unsuccessful boat operators meant the OPW was prevented from issuing permits for summer 2025. This will remain the case until the proceedings are resolved or unless the High Court gives permission to issue permits, the OPW says.

It continued: “The OPW is acutely aware of the key role the island plays in the tourism economy of south Kerry and the wider region... No permit can be issued until the High Court gives permission to do so or unless the proceedings are settled.”