Skellig Michael not opening this weekend due to High Court challenge by boat operators

Skellig Michael will not open as scheduled this weekend because of a legal challenge by three boat operators whose permits were not renewed.

The Office of Public Works, managers of the island off the coast of Kerry, said despite an initial legal challenge it sought to issue permits for 2025, but there has been a further legal challenge this week.

The island, a Unesco world heritage site, includes an early Christian monastic settlement, dating from the 6th century. It has also appeared in a number of Star Wars films.

Guides have been specifically trained for the opening of the island, along with maintenance and conservation crews, and the OPW is acutely aware of its importance to south Kerry, the OPW said in a statement Friday afternoon.

The delay is leading to fears the south Kerry area will lose millions of euro in tourism business this season. There have been calls for temporary permits to be issued to boat operators to take visitors to the site, including to those who were unsuccessful in applying for permits.

The Skellig Michael landing season, with boats from Portmagee, Derrynane, Ballinskelligs and Valentia, operates between May and the third week of September each year. A maximum of 180 visitors a day are allowed land on the seventh-century monastic island located 11.5km off the Kerry coastline.

Some 15 boat landing permits are normally offered, renewed annually under a public tendering system.

Three operators whose permits were not renewed for 2025 have taken a judicial review. None of the approved 15 permits for this year have been issued.

Mark Conway, who runs the shop and post office in Portmagee, said south Kerry would be expected to see 250 people arriving in the area on Saturday, as those booked to visit Skellig Michael would be accompanied by those wishing to visit Valentia and other attractions.

“It’s a blow to south Kerry,” he said.

The weather is ideal at the moment and would compensate for later in the season when boats would not be able to run. Those days are now lost completely, the postmaster said.

Local TD and Fianna Fáil spokesman for tourism Michael Cahill has called for “common sense to prevail” and allow the existing licensees, plus three who were newly appointed this year,to operate as normal for the season, “even if judicial reviews are pending” .

Permits could be issued allowing 18 boat operators this year with a reduction to 10 passengers per boat instead of the normal 12, he suggested.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the OPW said it had sought to issue permits.

“The OPW ran a competition in late 2024 to award 15 permits for summer 2025 and onwards. The number of permits is limited to protect the fragile ecosystem of Sceilg Mhicíl,” said the statement.

“In April 2025, two unsuccessful participants in the competition brought High Court proceedings challenging the outcome of the competition. Under Irish and EU law, this means that the OPW is precluded from issuing permits for summer 2025, until the proceedings are resolved (or unless the court gives permission to issue permits).

“The OPW is acutely aware of the key role the island plays in the tourism economy of south Kerry and the wider region.

“On 7 May 2025, the OPW issued a motion before the High Court seeking permission to issue permits for summer 2025 to the applicants who were successful in the competition.

“On 8 May 2025, a third unsuccessful participant in the competition brought further High Court proceedings. As the matter is now before the court, the OPW will not make any further comment at this time.”