Water quality warnings at more than 30 beaches and lakes after heavy rain

Skerries was among the beaches in Dublin where warnings have been issued in relation to potential water quality issues.

Water quality warnings have been issued in relation to more than 30 beaches and lakes around Ireland as high levels of rainfall increase the chances of raw sewage being washed into the water.

Donabate, Skerries, Sutton, Dollymount, Merrion and Sandymount are among the beaches in Dublin where warnings have been issued in relation to potential water quality issues. A six-day ban on swimming in all beaches in north Dublin was announced by Fingal County Council on Friday because of the weather conditions.

“Bathers are advised of the possibility of an increase in the levels of bacteria in the bathing water over the coming days due to very heavy rainfall,” it said.

The more widespread warnings about swimming, detailed on the beaches.ie website, are not based on the results of water tests but on the fact that heavy rain creates an increased danger of sewage being washed into the sea.

People, especially the elderly and pregnant women, are being warned of the dangers of being made sick by ingesting contaminated water.

The beaches named in relation to restriction notices on the beaches.ie website include Kilrush, Co Clare; Ballybunion and Fenit, Co Kerry; Grattan Road and Clifden, Co Galway; Laytown/Bettystown, Co Meath; Bray south, Co Wicklow; and Lady’s Bay, Buncrana, Co Donegal. Warnings have also been issued in relation to a number of inland lakes for the same reason.