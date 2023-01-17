Snow and ice warnings issued for half the country as cold snap sees schools close and temperatures plummet

Eglinton, Co Derry. In Northern Ireland a weather warning for snow and ice across all six counties is in effect until noon on Wednesday. Photograph: David Young/PA

Temperatures as low as minus seven degrees have been recorded in parts of the midlands on Tuesday morning as Met Éireann issued further weather warnings.

A status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo until 9am on Wednesday.

A status yellow snow and ice warning has also been issued for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Kerry, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Mayo and Roscommon. The warning will be in place from 5.30pm on Tuesday to 9am on Wednesday.

Met Éireann has also warned frost and ice may lead to “hazardous travelling conditions”, with snow reported in parts of Kerry, west Cork and in the north west.

READ MORE

Temperatures are expected to stay between zero and four degrees on Tuesday and frost will linger, Met Éireann meteorologist Gerry Murphy has said.

Temperatures are due to drop to lows of minus three degrees again on Tuesday night.

[ Drivers warned to be ‘extra cautious’ as status yellow ice alert issued ]

The national forecaster said there will be wintry showers in the northwest and southwest of the country, with snow accumulations possible, especially in mountainous areas.

A number of schools in Co Donegal took the decision to close on Tuesday, as well as some schools in Co Cork, due to the weather conditions.

Donegal County Council warned motorists to avoid the Ard O’Donnell area in Letterkenny on Tuesday morning, due to poor conditions as a result of snowfall. The local authority said crews were working to clear the roads.

In Northern Ireland a weather warning for snow and ice across all six counties is also in effect until noon on Wednesday, with motorists advised there may be disruptions to roads.

Temperatures were forecast to hit as low as minus five degrees over Monday night, with Met Éireann predicting similar lows of minus three over Tuesday night.

3cm of snow lying this morning.📷 Picture taken in SW Donegal by Sean Hennigan 🌨️🌨️❄️ pic.twitter.com/rSpyp76a7N — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 17, 2023

The weather during the day will be chilly, with spells of both sun and wintry showers. There may be snow in parts of the country, as well as thunder and hail.

Leinster is expected to get the driest of the weather, and nationally temperatures will range from one to four degrees.

Wednesday will likely see a similar mix of sunny spells and wintry showers, with temperatures staying below seven degrees, and dropping to as low as minus three during a frosty night.

The national forecaster said the weather may turn slightly warmer on Friday, when highest temperatures will range from five to nine degrees.

Mr Murphy told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that Tuesday would be “a very cold day, which means that any of the showers that occur, which will mainly initially be in the west and north, they’ll fall really as rain, but sleet and snow, possibly, especially on high ground”.

[ Global temperatures could rise ‘off the chart’ with return of El Niño this year, scientists warn ]

Eastern and southeastern counties will stay largely dry, but roads everywhere will be dangerous as the frost will be very slow to clear and there are places where it will not clear at all, he added.

Temperatures will drop again once it gets dark, which means that some of those showers may fall increasingly as sleet or snow in places, especially over the northern half of the country.

Mr Murphy said the cold spell will last until late on Thursday and into Friday.

The meteorologist said the current cold snap is due to the return of colder Arctic air, while it’s not as cold as the wintry conditions before Christmas, there is more moisture at present, which will mean more sleet and snow showers especially in the west and north.