Drivers warned to be ‘extra cautious’ as status yellow ice alert issued

As sleet and snow showers emerge across parts of the north, northwest and southwest, temperatures are expected to drop to -1 to -5 degrees. Photograph: PA Wire

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned drivers to be “extra cautious” as Met Éireann has issued a low temperature and ice warning.

Ireland is on the cusp of another cold snap on Monday afternoon with plummeting temperatures and ice warnings due to come into effect.

It will be a throwback to early December when the country found itself in the grip of sub-zero temperatures.

On Monday, Met Éireann said temperature and ice warnings would begin from 4pm, carrying into midday Tuesday, but with frigid temperatures expected to hang around for most of the week.

READ MORE

Its alert alluded to hazardous travelling conditions, particularly on untreated roads and paths, as well as “wintery showers” in the northwest and southwest. Snow may accumulate in higher areas.

That prompted the RSA to issue its own warning of hazardous driving conditions on roads, exacerbated by showers of hail, sleet and snow, and with the potential for freezing fog.

“Road users should expect icy roads and be extra cautious on untreated road surfaces. Hazardous travelling conditions are expected, especially on untreated roads and footpaths,” it said on Monday.

“Road users should also watch out for black ice. If the road looks polished or glossy it could be, black ice, one of winter’s worst hazards.”

Although much of the country will enjoy sunny conditions throughout the day, the highest expected temperatures are 1-4 degrees. It’s expected to turn cold during the evening with frequent wintry showers developing in the southwest.

As sleet and snow showers emerge across parts of the north, northwest and southwest, temperatures are expected to drop to -1 and to as low as -5.

On Tuesday, thunderstorms and hail, sleet and snow, are all possible, according to forecasters, especially in the evening. And again, temperatures are unlikely to climb above 4 degrees but could hover close to freezing in many areas.

That appears to be the national outlook for the week, with things only improving late into Thursday.

Friday will finally bring some reprieve with milder temperatures of 7-10 degrees accompanied by outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

The UK Met Office issued a warning with similar conditions expected in Northern Ireland on Monday.

Carlow Weather, the independent forecaster, cast an upbeat tone on Monday, noting that weather models continue to show temperatures rising from Friday and next week.

“Also sunset will be after 5pm in 10 days’ time. Better and brighter days are coming,” it said.