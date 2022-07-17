Met Éireann warns of heat stress on vulnerable population as highs of 32 degrees forecast

Jumping in at Bray Harbour to cool down in the soaring temperatures on Friday. Photograph: Laura Hutton

A status yellow warning for heat is in place across the country until Monday night and in Leinster until Tuesday night, with temperatures of up to 32 degrees expected.

On Sunday and Monday, “exceptionally warm weather” will occur over Ireland with daytime temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees generally and possibly up to 32 degrees in places on Monday, according to Met Éireann.

Most inland places in the south and east will see temperatures of 30 degrees on Monday, but local temperatures will get higher in places.

The latest weather models show the possibility of 33 degrees in the Shannon estuary and 32 degrees in north Dublin and south Meath on Monday with similar temperatures on Tuesday.

Night time temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees on both Sunday and Monday.

Such high temperatures may lead to heat stress, “especially for the more vulnerable of the population,” Met Éireann said.

There is also a risk of a high solar UV index and water related incidents.

Irish Water has advised customers in the counties of Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford and Waterford to conserve water. The weather station at Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford shows that just 6.2mm of rain has fallen so far this month. The monthly average for July is 72.8mm.

The status yellow warning will remain in place on Tuesday for Leinster, rather than the entire country.

The very warm weather will continue to occur over Leinster with daytime temperatures of 25 to 28 degrees.

Wednesday will see an end to the very warm conditions as temperatures are expected to return to “more normal values” of 16 to 20 degrees.

There will be “a fair amount of cloud and some scattered showers” on Wednesday, with a few sunny breaks too and light to moderate northwest breezes.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells and a few showers. Temperatures will range from about 16 to 21 degrees with light breezes.