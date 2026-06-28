Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Golf
The Arnold Palmer Cup takes place at Tralee Golf Links at the weekend. The competition is an annual team competition for male and female college/university golfers, contested between the US and the Rest of the world. Unfortunately, this edition won’t feature an Irish player. - Friday-Sunday, Sky Sports
Cycling
Surely the most prestigious of the three Grand Tours begins in Barcelona at the weekend. No, not the Vuelta a España (that’s in August). This year, Spain hosts the Grand Départ for the 2026 Tour de France. - July 4th-26th, TNT Sports
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton is used to winning at Silverstone, being first home in the British Grand Prix nine times to date. Last season, however, another Englishman, Lando Norris claimed the crown. Could Norfolk’s George Russell take first place this time? - Sunday, Sky Sports
MONDAY (June 29th)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 3rd Test, D5 England v New Zealand
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 10.30am-10pm; BBC 1, 2pm-5pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 6pm Brazil v Japan, 9.30pm Germany v Paraguay
- GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
TUESDAY (June 30th)
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 2am Netherlands v Morocco
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-10pm; BBC 1, 2pm-5pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm - Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-final
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 6pm Côte d’Ivoire v Norway, 10pm France v Sweden
WEDNESDAY (July 1st)
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 2am Mexico v Ecuador
- TENNIS - BBC 1, 11.15am-1pm, 2pm-4pm; BBC 2, 1pm-10pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 5pm - Men’s 1st T20 England v India
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 5pm England v DR Congo, 9pm Belgium v Senegal
THURSDAY (July 2nd)
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 1am USA v Bosnia
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-10pm; BBC 1, 2pm-6pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5pm BMW International Open
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - U20 World Cup - 10am Wales v Uruguay, 12.30pm Argentina v Ireland, 3pm New Zealand v Scotland, 5.30pm Italy v Japan
- GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 4pm-7pm, 10pm-midnight US Senior Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight John Deere Classic
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm-7pm - Team Presentation Tour de France
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm - Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-final
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 8pm Spain v Austria
FRIDAY (July 3rd)
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - Midnight Portugal v Croatia, 4am Switzerland v Algeria
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 9am-1pm Arnold Palmer Cup
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-10pm; BBC 1, 2pm-5.30pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5pm BMW International Open
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon; Channel 4 from 12.25pm - Practice & Qualifying British Grand Prix
- GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 4pm-7pm, 10pm-midnight US Senior Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight John Deere Classic
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 7pm Australia v Egypt, 11pm Argentina v Cabo Verde
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Three - League of Ireland - 8pm Shelbourne v Dundalk
SATURDAY (July 4th)
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 2.30am Colombia v Ghana
- RUGBY - UTV - Nations Championship - 8.10am New Zealand v France, 11.10am Australia v Ireland, 2.10pm Fiji v Wales
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 9am-noon, 2pm-5pm Arnold Palmer Cup
- RUGBY - ITV4 - Nations Championship - 9.40am Japan v Italy
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 & Channel 4 from 11am - Sprint & Qualfying British Grand Prix
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-3.15pm, 5.30pm-9pm; BBC 1, 12.20pm-5.15pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm BMW International Open
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 12.30pm Huddersfield v York, 3pm Hull KR v Hull FC, 5.30pm Leigh v Warrington, 8pm Catalans v Toulouse
- CAMOGIE - RTÉ 1 - 1pm All-Ireland Senior Quarter-final
- RACING - Virgin Media Two & ITV4, 1.30pm-4.25pm Sandown Park
- GAA - TG4 - Women’s SFC - 1.45pm Armagh v Kildare
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm - Men’s 2nd T20 England v India
- GAA - RTÉ 1 & BBC 2 - All-Ireland SHC Semi-final - 3.30pm Cork v Galway
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 3.30pm-6.45pm - Stage 1 Tour de France
- RUGBY - ITV4 - Nations Championship - 4.40pm South Africa v England
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm John Deere Classic
- GAA - TG4 - Women’s SFC - 5.15pm Kerry v Meath, 7.30pm Dublin v Cork
- GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 5.30pm-10pm US Senior Open
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Last 16 - 6pm TBA v TBA, 10pm TBA v TBA
- EQUESTRIAN - TNT Sports 3, 7.15pm-9.30pm - Monaco Global Champions Tour
- RUGBY - UTV - Nations Championship - 8.10pm Argentina v Scotland
- ATHLETICS - Virgin Media Two, 9pm-11pm - Eugene Diamond League
SUNDAY (July 5th)
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-3.45pm, 8pm-10pm; BBC 1, 12.35pm-8pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 11.45am-5.15pm - Stage 2 Tour de France
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm BMW International Open
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 12.30pm Wakefield v Castleford, 3pm Leeds v Bradford, 5.30pm Wigan v St Helens
- GOLF - Sky Sports Plus from 1pm Arnold Palmer Cup
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 & Channel 4 from 1.30pm British Grand Prix
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm - Women’s T20 World Cup Final
- GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland MFC Final - 2pm Cork v Tyrone
- GAA - RTÉ 2 - All-Ireland SHC Semi-final - 4pm Clare v Limerick
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm John Deere Classic
- GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 8.15pm-11pm US Senior Open
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Last 16 - 9pm TBA v TBA
- GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Last 16 - 1am TBA v TBA