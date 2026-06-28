Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Golf

The Arnold Palmer Cup takes place at Tralee Golf Links at the weekend. The competition is an annual team competition for male and female college/university golfers, contested between the US and the Rest of the world. Unfortunately, this edition won’t feature an Irish player. - Friday-Sunday, Sky Sports

Cycling

Surely the most prestigious of the three Grand Tours begins in Barcelona at the weekend. No, not the Vuelta a España (that’s in August). This year, Spain hosts the Grand Départ for the 2026 Tour de France. - July 4th-26th, TNT Sports

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton is used to winning at Silverstone, being first home in the British Grand Prix nine times to date. Last season, however, another Englishman, Lando Norris claimed the crown. Could Norfolk’s George Russell take first place this time? - Sunday, Sky Sports

MONDAY (June 29th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 3rd Test, D5 England v New Zealand

TENNIS - BBC 2, 10.30am-10pm; BBC 1, 2pm-5pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 6pm Brazil v Japan , 9.30pm Germany v Paraguay

, 9.30pm GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (June 30th)

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 2am Netherlands v Morocco

TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-10pm; BBC 1, 2pm-5pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm - Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-final

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 6pm Côte d’Ivoire v Norway, 10pm France v Sweden

WEDNESDAY (July 1st)

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 2am Mexico v Ecuador

TENNIS - BBC 1, 11.15am-1pm, 2pm-4pm; BBC 2, 1pm-10pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 5pm - Men’s 1st T20 England v India

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 5pm England v DR Congo, 9pm Belgium v Senegal

THURSDAY (July 2nd)

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 1am USA v Bosnia

TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-10pm; BBC 1, 2pm-6pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5pm BMW International Open

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - U20 World Cup - 10am Wales v Uruguay , 12.30pm Argentina v Ireland , 3pm New Zealand v Scotland , 5.30pm Italy v Japan

, 12.30pm , 3pm , 5.30pm GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 4pm-7pm, 10pm-midnight US Senior Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight John Deere Classic

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm-7pm - Team Presentation Tour de France

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm - Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-final

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 8pm Spain v Austria

FRIDAY (July 3rd)

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - Midnight Portugal v Croatia , 4am Switzerland v Algeria

, 4am GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 9am-1pm Arnold Palmer Cup

TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-10pm; BBC 1, 2pm-5.30pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5pm BMW International Open

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon; Channel 4 from 12.25pm - Practice & Qualifying British Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 4pm-7pm, 10pm-midnight US Senior Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight John Deere Classic

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 7pm Australia v Egypt , 11pm Argentina v Cabo Verde

, 11pm SOCCER - Virgin Media Three - League of Ireland - 8pm Shelbourne v Dundalk

SATURDAY (July 4th)

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Round of 32 - 2.30am Colombia v Ghana

RUGBY - UTV - Nations Championship - 8.10am New Zealand v France , 11.10am Australia v Ireland , 2.10pm Fiji v Wales

, 11.10am , 2.10pm GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 9am-noon, 2pm-5pm Arnold Palmer Cup

RUGBY - ITV4 - Nations Championship - 9.40am Japan v Italy

F1 - Sky Sports F1 & Channel 4 from 11am - Sprint & Qualfying British Grand Prix

TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-3.15pm, 5.30pm-9pm; BBC 1, 12.20pm-5.15pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm BMW International Open

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 12.30pm Huddersfield v York , 3pm Hull KR v Hull FC , 5.30pm Leigh v Warrington , 8pm Catalans v Toulouse

, 3pm , 5.30pm , 8pm CAMOGIE - RTÉ 1 - 1pm All-Ireland Senior Quarter-final

RACING - Virgin Media Two & ITV4, 1.30pm-4.25pm Sandown Park

GAA - TG4 - Women’s SFC - 1.45pm Armagh v Kildare

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm - Men’s 2nd T20 England v India

GAA - RTÉ 1 & BBC 2 - All-Ireland SHC Semi-final - 3.30pm Cork v Galway

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 3.30pm-6.45pm - Stage 1 Tour de France

RUGBY - ITV4 - Nations Championship - 4.40pm South Africa v England

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm John Deere Classic

GAA - TG4 - Women’s SFC - 5.15pm Kerry v Meath , 7.30pm Dublin v Cork

, 7.30pm GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 5.30pm-10pm US Senior Open

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup, Last 16 - 6pm TBA v TBA , 10pm TBA v TBA

, 10pm EQUESTRIAN - TNT Sports 3, 7.15pm-9.30pm - Monaco Global Champions Tour

RUGBY - UTV - Nations Championship - 8.10pm Argentina v Scotland

ATHLETICS - Virgin Media Two, 9pm-11pm - Eugene Diamond League

SUNDAY (July 5th)