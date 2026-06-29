Actor Penelope Keith of TV sitcom To the Manor Born dies at 86

Penelope Keith, best known for starring in sitcoms The Good Life and To the Manor Born, has died aged 86.

A statement on behalf of her family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that Dame Penelope Keith died peacefully whilst living with cancer at her home in Surrey, where she had lived for more than 50 years.

“The family is grateful for the care and support she received throughout her treatments, and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Keith was born Penelope Anne Constance Hatfield on April 2nd, 1940 in Sutton, Surrey. She joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1963, appearing in numerous productions in London and Stratford, including The Wars of the Roses. She had a number of parts in TV shows across many years, including appearances in Dixon of Dock Green and the military sitcom The Army Game, in which she appeared alongside the likes of Dick Emery.

The role that brought her to attention came in 1975, when she was cast in BBC sitcom The Good Life, which focused on a couple who attempted to escape the rat race by becoming self-sufficient in a Surbiton home. Her role as disapproving neighbour Margo Leadbetter won her a Bafta in 1977, with the show becoming one of the most iconic comedies of the 70s. In 1978, Keith won a second Bafta, for The Norman Conquests, the televised version of a trilogy of Alan Ayckbourn plays, which she had previously appeared in on stage.

Penelope Keith after she was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire for services to the arts and to charity during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England in March 2014. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

In 1979, Keith co-starred in BBC comedy To the Manor Born. Having turned down numerous sitcom scripts in the years following The Good Life, she was approached with the role at a dinner party and decided it would make “excellent television”. Her portrayal of Audrey fforbes-Hamilton – a bereaved aristocrat forced to sell her estate, only to live at the on-site lodge after its new businessman owner moves in – would go on to be one of her most famous parts, with the show even being brought back for a one-off special in 2007, 26 years after its previous TV episode. It was also a role Keith hugely enjoyed.

“I loved it because we had to do all our own stunts,” Keith told The Guardian in 2013. “I am a country girl at heart, and I got to ride horses again, to learn about bee keeping, to drive a two-tonne Rolls-Royce with impossible gears; I scaled a five-bar gate with a picnic hamper to flee a bull.”

Keith’s co-star in the sitcom, Peter Bowles, who died of cancer at age 85 in 2022, was also noted for his role as Major Yeates in The Irish RM, a coproduction between RTÉ and Channel 4.

Actor Penelope Keith in August 1976. Photograph: PA Wire

Before the RSC, Keith started out in regional venues and would work in theatre throughout her career, playing Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest on tour in 1991 as well as in a 2008 West End production. She won an Olivier award in 1976 for her performance in Donkeys’ Years by Michael Frayn, and also directed stage productions, including How the Other Half Loves, in 1994.

Her non-acting work included 30 years as president of charity the Actors’ Benevolent Fund, replacing Laurence Olivier in the role after his death. It made headlines in 2024, after England’s charity watchdog had to apologise to Keith and other trustees for errors in its handling of their removal by other trustees – which Keith and co argued was illegal. She was also a trustee of Brooklands motor and aviation museum for a number of years. In 2014, she became a dame for services to the arts and to charity. – Guardian