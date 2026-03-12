Watching Inside the Manosphere, Louis Theroux’s decent new Netflix documentary about influencers with horrible attitudes to women and totally normal names like HS Tikky Tokky and Sneako, has me thinking about the golden age of male role models. I am talking, of course, about the 1980s and 1990s. These are the olden-days manosphere influencers who shaped me.

René from ’Allo ’Allo!

Gordon Kaye as René in the sitcom ’Allo ’Allo! Photograph: BBC

As you know, I am an aficionado of French cinema, and I often use this column to help educate The Irish Times’ sullen, slack-jawed readership. (Look at the state of you.) ’Allo ’Allo! tells the dark wartime tale of an ample, moustachioed restaurateur, René Artois, at the height of the Nazi occupation of France. He is a source of erotic fascination for at least two women (his wife and a waitress, Michelle). He is also an art critic (particularly of The Fallen Madonna with the Big Boobies), and he is at war with himself and with fascism. What a man. Talk about fostering an unrealistic body image. I spent my early teens wearing an apron, sighing philosophically at beautiful women, attempting to foster a combover and wearing a pillow up my shirt (no longer necessary these days).

Robert Smith from The Cure

I spent most of my late teens trying to be Robert Smith from The Cure. This is much more achievable than trying to be René from ’Allo ’Allo! To be Robert Smith you need five things:

A Boss delay pedal and a Fender Bass VI. A photograph of your favourite mad auntie after a few drinks, to model your make-up and hair on. Your mother’s hairspray A big black jumper A dour and mopey voice

A sense of humour and an ability to craft perfect pop songs also help, of course, but you don’t need those if your main goal is to hang around outside a small-town rural shopping centre holding a book by Albert Camus that you’ll never read. I still want to be Robert Smith, to be honest.

Pob

The very first looksmaxxing influencer, Pob has plush lips, wide eyes and a wonderful shiny complexion. By the standards of today’s manosphere ghouls he is positively ordinary looking, but he lives inside your television, where he writes his name on condensation on the glass. Like many looksmaxxers he’s leaking. He frequently does “collabs” with other influencers of the age, people like Toyah Willcox, Bill Pertwee and Brian Blessed.

Brian Blessed

Veteran actor Brian Blessed. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire

I mean, look at him. He’s magnificent. His Flash Gordon look is me on a Saturday night.

Magnum PI

Tom Selleck as Magnum PI

Tanned, richly moustachioed and wearing, most commonly, tiny shorts and a Hawaiian shirt, Magnum (Tom Selleck) is hired by an unseen rich man to hang around his mansion with an effete, mustachioed British man named Higgins. The “PI” clearly stands for “prostitute-in-residence”, but this largely remains subtextual. In each episode someone gets killed on or near the rich man’s house, and Magnum must do something about it – investigate the crime, hide the body, pay off the other partygoers, ride around in a helicopter, etc. It’s quite a show. (See also The A-Team, a more versatile outfit featuring all four kinds of men – handsome, tough, boss and lunatic – in this instance operating out of a van at the edge of town. We had something similar in Newbridge.)

Charles J Haughey

Former taoiseach Charles Haughey in 1990. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

Another fella who loved a good “collab”, Charles J Haughey had both “swag” and “rizz”. He owned a boat, a country estate, several horses and an island, all on a public servant’s salary. If he was still about today he’d have been through at least one weeping-apology video, be selling seminars on TikTok, and be getting beaten savagely by Logan Paul in a Las Vegas boxing ring as we speak.

Alf from Home and Away

Home and Away: Ray Meagher as Alf Stewart

If I have to explain why the chunky antipodean grump Alf Stewart embodied my lifestyle goals in the late 1980s you’re nothing but a pack of flamin’ galahs. Alf’s role is to look on, taking a steady salary for himself, as several generations of his younger colleagues are chewed up by the Hollywood machine. As the world turns, he stays in Summer Bay, never ageing a day. I assume that, when I die, Alf Stewart will welcome me into his garden, which is paradise.

The clientele in the Star Wars Cantina

A diverse bunch of dudes with wonky fangs, fur, pig noses and tentacles (totally looksmaxxed) ignore the violence in their midst in order to listen to the jaunty avant-garde space jazz of Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes (the actual name of the band in the Star Wars Cantina). They are by far the most relatable cohort in the entire Star Wars universe, wherein we are presented with a choice between the dynastic theocracy of actual princess Leia Organa and violent priest Obi-Wan Kenobi or the space fascism of goth cyborg and asthma-campaigner Darth Vader. Today this choice is often presented as being between fascism-fascism and neoliberal technocracy. Given that depressing choice, I might also choose listening to Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes in the Tatooine Cantina. Canonically, at least according to the Star Wars Holiday Special, Bea Arthur from The Golden Girls owns and sings in the Cantina, so it’s also definitely a gay bar, adding to both its appeal and property prices on Tatooine.

Big Ted from Play School

Less sophisticated Play School viewers preferred those hacks Hamble (evil) and Humpty (pompous), but the more incisive among you could spot Big Ted’s raw power radiating from the screen, accompanied, always, by his wife, Little Ted. Big Ted is a pillar of industry, really. He is now director general of the BBC.

Denis O’Brien

Businessman Denis O'Brien in 2021. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

In this list largely to give our lawyer something to do, Denis O’Brien showed my generation that if you’re a privately educated young man and you really want something enough, not only can you have it, but there’ll be a tribunal about it and many people will be able to put their kids through college on the legal fees. #alwayshustlin #yougoboy #signuptomyseminar

Vladimir and Estragon

From the pen of another famous looksmaxxer, Samuel Beckett (just look at those cheekbones), Vladimir and Estragon, in Waiting for Godot, showed me that being a real man involved spending a lot of time waiting around for stuff, making conversation, wondering what the hell was going on and contemplating the probable meaningless of existence. Arguably, women experience this a lot, too, but young men are so fragile now that any suggestion that men and women might actually be similar will have them reaching for Nazi armbands. So we have to pretend all the good stuff is just for them or the poor little freaks will wank themselves into tearful, totalitarian hysterics.

Famous Sports Team

You know the one, that renowned synchronised-movement ensemble who played ballsport in an expert manner that halcyon day in our youth that we remember fondly even now? Did I see the match? Why, of course I did. I’m not just pretending to like sport to fit in. Yes, the big men in miniature trousers sure kicked the ball far. They sportsed so good and Other Team, those bounders, were totally confounded by their athletic shenanigans. “Propel that sphere into the opposing team’s stationary net!” I cried, just like a regular man. “Huzzah for hand-eye co-ordination, industrial production and the surplus resources that make all of this possible!”