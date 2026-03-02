Ray D’Arcy to launch new daily podcast after leaving RTÉ

Former RTÉ Radio 1 broadcaster Ray D’Arcy has announced a new podcast titled Ray D’Arcy Daily starting next week.

The presenter left RTÉ in October of last year after a sudden announcement that his long-running Radio 1 programme would be discontinued and his contract would not be renewed.

The Ray D’Arcy Daily podcast will be released Monday to Friday starting Monday, March 9th. It will be downloadable from the usual podcast streaming platforms.

The news was shared by D’Arcy’s wife, fellow podcaster Jenny Kelly.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Kelly said: “This five day a week show is nothing new, and yet all new.

“It’s Monday to Friday with Ray giving his own world view while surrounded by friends of the show.”

Ray D’Arcy will welcome guests on the podcast such as Kelly, Mairead Ronan and Bernard O’Shea.

The news signals D’Arcy’s return to broadcasting after last year’s announcement that he would leave RTÉ Radio 1 where he had spent 11 years.

In a statement about the decision, D’Arcy said he was “hugely disappointed with RTÉ management and how my departure from Radio 1 has been handled”.

“I’ve been with Radio 1 for the past 11 years. In that time, I have worked with some brilliant people. I want to thank them. I also want to thank all the regulars on the show, the guests and the wonderful, loyal listeners,” he said.

“I love radio and daily radio is part of who I am. I look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

