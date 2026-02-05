Ryan Tubridy announces details of new radio show with Times Radio

Ryan Tubridy has a slate of projects on his roster. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Ryan Tubridy will present a new Sunday afternoon radio programme on Times Radio from 1pm to 4pm starting on March 22nd.

Speaking about the slot, Tubridy said: “We will maintain the news-y edge that is the bread and butter of Times Radio.”

The presenter added “there’s always a bookish thread” in programmes at the digital station which is jointly operated by the Times and Sunday Times along with News Broadcasting.

He explained that the new slot will be similar to the supplements section of the weekend paper: “Whether it’s travel or what’s on TV, or pop culture or culture broadly speaking, that’ll be the sense of it.”

“So we’ll be focusing a lot on reading, literature, books and obviously the authors” along with American, UK, and European politics, he said.

The news comes after Tubridy’s announcement in late 2025 that he was stepping down from his mid morning slot on Virgin Radio in the UK.

The presenter still has a slate of projects on his roster, including his podcast The Bookshelf; a stand-alone project the Late Show on YouTube which will also be broadcast on Times Radio, and a weekend radio show across the Onic network in Ireland which includes Dublin Q102, Cork’s 96FM and Limerick’s Live 95.

“Ryan is already very well known to Irish listeners as one of the country’s finest and most established broadcasters,” Tim Levell, programme director at Times Radio, said of the broadcaster’s appointment

He added: “UK listeners will now get to hear his gift for engaging, intelligent conversation as well as his more newsy, political style every Sunday afternoon.”