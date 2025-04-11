Dubliner competing on The Apprentice comes third and is rewarded with Alan Sugar’s contact details

A Dubliner competing on BBC business series The Apprentice was invited to “get in touch” with Alan Sugar when his business has “moved to the next level” as he became the last contestant to be fired before the final.

Jordan Dargan (22), from Castleknock, lost out on an investment of £250,000 but was handed Sugar’s contact details as he placed third in this year’s competition.

“I’m very impressed with the manner that you have worked your way through this process, but my gut feeling is telling me that you’re here too early, mate, that’s the problem, you’re here too early,” Sugar said.

Dargan, the founder of a 3D animation company called Rendify Studios, had initially been a reserve for this year’s competition before getting a late call to participate. He went on to make the penultimate “final five” episode.

“That means the world,” said Dargan, as he took Sugar’s card.

Sugar picked Anisa Khan and Dean Franklin as his two finalists for the 2025 contest.

Pizza company owner Khan will face off against air conditioning salesman Franklin in the final of the show next Thursday, after beating fellow contestants Amber-Rose Badrudin, Chisola Chitambala and Dargan in the interview stage.

The final will see “familiar faces” return to help create brands and advertising campaigns, before the pair give their final pitch in an attempt to convince the 78-year-old businessman to make them his business partner and invest the £250,000 on offer. – PA