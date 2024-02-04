Dancing with the Stars: Fair City actor Shane Quigley Murphy voted off as show takes sour turn over online abuse of Katja Mia

After the highs of movie week comes the low of a bank holiday elimination for Shane Quigley Murphy, who is the third celebrity to exit Dancing With The Stars (RTÉ, Sunday, 6.30pm). The likable Fair City actor does his best in an enjoyable episode – but is voted off after a disappointing rumba with Laura Nolan to Sam Smith’s version of Whitney Houston’s How Will I Know?

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t gutted. Couldn’t be happier with the night but it wasn’t our night in the end,” he says. “I’m gutted for him,” adds pro dancer Nolan “You were double jobbing – on the [Fair City] set and then with me.”

So it’s back to Carrigstown for Murphy. Elsewhere, the front-runners continue to stand out. Wild Youth’s David Whelan moves further on from the disappointment of Eurovision 2023, delivering a cha cha cha with Salome Chachua to Lil Boo Thang by Paul Russell.

It features funky footwork – and a mildly unsettling glittery leopard skin suit worn by Whelan. But oh no, the judges have mixed opinions about the dance and award a solid but not-earth-shattering 24.

READ MORE

“Is there any dance this guy can’t do brilliantly? Cha cha cha,” says Brian Redmond. “I find myself judging you against your standard. Was it brilliant, yeah? But it wasn’t David Whelan brilliant.”

Loraine Barry agrees. “You need to get the foot pressure into the feet and release the hips.”

Speaking of Eurovision, last year’s winner, Loreen, provides the soundtrack as Blu Hydrangea and Simone Arena deliver a tango-themed contemporary ballroom. However, the spot almost goes head over heels as Blu’s mic-pack comes loose and swings around.

“Being able to carry on – that’s where you see exceptional people,” says Arena of Blu’s ability to stay calm as that stray mic does its worst. The pair score 25.

Shane Quigley Murphy with dance partner Laura Nolan after they were voted off te show. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Blu Hydrangea and pro dabcer Simone Arena during Dancing with the Stars. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Radio and TV presenter Laura Fox ans Denys Samson performing on Dancing with the Stars. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

There are raves for TV presenter and DJ Laura Fox, dancing a samba with Denys Samson. “Hot, hot hot,” enthuses Arthur Gourounlian. “You came out here with a vengeance.” “For a girl from Galway, you looked like you were born in Brazil,” agrees Redmond. “You’ve blown this competition wide open.” She receives a clean streak of nines to score 27.

The surprise tonight is former Miss World Rosanna Davison, who dresses as a nurse for a pulse-quickening Charleston with Stephen Vincent. Temperatures spike, and that’s just presenter Jennifer Zamparelli, who makes a joke about viewers enjoying playing doctors and nurses. Jennifer – the watershed is still hours away.

“If that’s what private medical insurance gets, sign me up,” says Redmond. “In week one, I didn’t think you were capable of putting on a performance like that.”

“You’re at it!” agrees Gourounlian. “Miss F.U.N.!” She scores 26.

Former Miss World Rosanna Davison performing with Stephen Vincent during Dancing with the Stars. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

TV presenter Katja Mia and pro dancer Ervinas Merfeldas during Dancing with the Stars. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Alas, an upbeat show takes a turn for the sour as Virgin Media presenter Katja Mia reveals that she received a cruel message about her appearance: “Being on social media, you are always going to get messages from people who don’t like you for whatever reason. It has given me fire in my belly – to prove I can dance and silence the haters.”

True to her word, her Viennese waltz with Ervinas Merfeldas puts the trolls in their place. “Katja is a beautiful dancer – all ladies and all men, whatever their shape and size, have a right to dance, and if you have a problem with that, it is your problem,” says Barry.

“It was hard to get out there but I put my all into it,” says Mia. “It’s taking a stance – not letting anyone that’s a hater have any power over you. I’m just proud of myself.” She scores 23.

The stragglers, meanwhile, continue to huff and puff. Newsreader Eileen Dunne has been a game contestant dancing with Robert Rowiński. Alas, it’s a twist and shout too far as she attempts a jive to Let’s Twist Again by Jive Bunny and the Mastermixers.

“Each week you bring such happiness,” says Gourounlian. “I love your attitude – it’s the best. But it got a little bit slow for me.”

“The twist was great – it’s a shame because I was hoping for a jive,” says Redmond. “If I’m enjoying something enough to want to see more of it, that’s a good sign.” She receives a kindly 17.

Eileen Dunne and pro dancer Robert Rowinski performing on Dancing with the Stars. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Jockey Davy Russell and his partner Kyle Vincent. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

The night starts with a gallop courtesy of straggler Davy Russell as he and Kylee Vincent deliver an American Smooth to Ain’t Misbehaving, as performed by Rod Stewart. “I need to lose the clumsiness,” the Grand National winning jockey laments beforehand. “I’m going to try and make it extra smooth.”

He glides and slides and receives a thumbs-up from the panel. “A smooth Davy,” says Barry. “Wow ... this is what America Smooth is. The landings got a little bumpy, though, didn’t they? A little more finesse to polish it off.” He scores 20, his highest total so far.

Gourounlian agrees. “You are beautifully gliding Kylee across the dance floor. You are known to be heavy-footed – but not tonight.”

Russell is improving. Still, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be among the runners and riders when the grand final clops into view six weeks from now. He’s game – but the business end of the contest is fast approaching, and time is running out for those celebs still learning on the go.