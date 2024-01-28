Dancing with the Stars: ‘It’s devastating’ – public votes tearful TikTok star Miriam Mullins off the show

It’s Movie Week on Dancing with the Stars (RTÉ One, Sunday, 6.30pm), but there’s no Hollywood ending for TikTok star Miriam Mullins, who becomes the second celebrity eliminated from the contest. After a mid-table finish for her Cha-Cha-Cha to Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop the Feeling from Trolls, she is voted off by the public – though happily, there are no hard feelings from Mullins or her pro partner Montel Hewson.

“It’s devastating but I’ve had the most amazing time on the show,” she says, battling tears.

Yet if there is heartache for Mullins, for the viewers there is lots to enjoy – including a shout-out to Ireland’s latest Oscar nominee. “From Colin Farrell and Jenny the Donkey to Cillian Murphy and the Atomic bomb, in the space of a year,” says presenter Jennifer Zamparelli. “That’s progress.”

Back on the dance floor, early pacesetter Blu Hydrangea continues to impress and, dressed as Barbie, is plastic and fantastic performing a salsa to Dua Lipa’s Dance the Night with partner Simone Arena – their routine including a breathless mid-performance costume swap from Blu and top-drawer “Kenergy” from Simone.

“That’s what it’s all about – and then you surprised us with that cartwheel lift,” enthuses judge Loraine Barry. “I was so privileged to be invited to the dream house party,” adds Arthur Gourounlian. Blu scores 25.

Blu Hydrangea with partner Simone Arena. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Wild Youth star David Whelan with pro dancer Salome Chachua. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Elsewhere, the crowd goes crazy for Wild Youth’s David Whelan, who, with pro partner Salome Chachua, excels with a Pulp Fiction-themed jive inspired by John Travolta. They zip to the top with 27.

Another contender for the Glitterball Trophy is 2FM’s Laura Fox. With pro Denys Samson (as the scarecrow) she follows the Yellow Brick Road to deliver a Viennese Waltz to Somewhere Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz.

“You did a really good job with those feet,” says Brian Redmond. However Loraine Barry urges Fox to push harder. “It’s time for you to open up,” she says. “Your potential is there.”

Viewer favourite Eileen Dunne makes another splash, too. Donning an epic wig the former newsreader stomps through Cher’s version of Abba’s Super Trouper – a tango in the night that has the panel in a tizzy. “Eileen Dunne winked at me,” exclaims Brian Redmond, though he still awards her an ungenerous five out of ten.

Former news presenter Eileen Dunne with her partner Robert Rowinski. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Jockey Davy Russell with pro dancer Kyle Vincent. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Radio and TV presenter Laura Fox performing with Denys Samson. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

From dancing queens to jiving Jedi knights, jockey Davy Russell and pro Kylee Vincent overcome a lightsabre malfunction to excel with a Star Wars-themed Charleston. “We had to practice with my son’s lightsabre during the week,” reveals Russell, who has ditched the denim in training. “I broke it!”

The adjudicators are thrilled. “May the vote be with you!” exclaims judge Barry. “You’re so cute – I can’t cope,” agrees Arthur Gourounlian. “Out of this world!” The exception is Redmond who decries Russell’s “Chewbacca hands”.

Dancing with the Stars often takes its time to achieve lift-off. Four weeks in, this season is at last coming together. There are sure to be lots of surprises ahead. Until then, Movie Week fulfils its task of lighting up a glum January with tinsel town glamour.