Dancing with the Stars week 8: Shane Byrne’s luck runs out as Brooke Scullion edges closer to victory

Dancing with the Stars: “That was great fun: this was one hell of an experience,” Shane Byrne says after losing out in the dance-off to Panti Bliss. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/Kobpix/RTÉ

It’s classical week on Dancing With the Stars (RTÉ One, Sunday, 6.30pm), meaning orchestral manoeuvres with a lark for the remaining contestants. Alas, the evening concludes on a bum note for the rugby player Shane Byrne and his pro partner, Karen Byrne, who are eliminated from the series after a dance-off with Panti Bliss.

“That was great fun: this was one hell of an experience,” says Shane. Karen adds, “I feel so privileged – to dance with the live orchestra and the most amazing partner I could dance with.”

At the other end of the leader board, violins flutter for Brooke Scullion, who receives a stone-cold 30 points and is now surely front-runner for the Glitterball trophy.

Orchestral week – the official title – gives the celebs a chance to shake a limb to live music courtesy of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra. Scullion, who represented Ireland in last year’s Eurovision Song Contest, certainly soars to wuthering heights with a contemporary ballroom to a dreamlike Running Up That Hill, by Kate Bush, performed with her pro partner, Robert Rowinski.

“We have an orchestra here, a full audience ... phenomenal,” says Brian Redmond of the performance that saw Brooke dance without shoes. “Haunting ... really intense,” says Loraine Barry. The panel follow the praise with the first perfect score of the season.

Snapping at her heels is the influencer Suzanne Jackson, whose Charleston to Hot Honey Rag, from the musical Chicago, floors the judges and earns her 29 points.

‘We’ve been saying, week after week, lose yourself – she did that,” says Arthur Gourounlian. “If Chicago comes calling, she gets the part.”

Also in the running ahead of next week’s quarterfinals is Glee’s Damian McGinty. He and Kylee Vincent deliver a headbanging paso doble to Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N’ Roses and receive 28 points. (Coincidentally, that’s the same number of miniature hats the GnR guitarist Slash packs on tour.)

Despite his elimination, Byrne acquits himself well before the orchestra. He has been comic relief through most of the series, but his American smooth to Luck Be a Lady Tonight by Frank Sinatra impresses the adjudicators. He scores a not-at-all shabby 22.

The camp factor is ratcheted up by Panti Bliss, tangoing to Abba’s Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight). It’s a love letter to Abba of which Alan Partridge would be jealous. “I grew up in Abba – this is ticking all my boxes. I’m all in,” says Panti, who dances with Denys Samson.

The judges are impressed – and it’s a surprise when Panti finishes in the bottom two. “He’s making very strange noises for some reason,” says Jennifer Zamparelli of Gourounlian, who is indeed in shock at Panti’s transition from tango to disco.

“Your left hand was in a perfect position,” says Loraine Barry, who suggests Panti was studying her old ballroom-dance videos and her signature victory walkaround. “Panti ... that tango!” Gourounlian swoons. “Only you can tango to Abba.” Panti scores 25.

Finally, the 2FM presenter Carl Mullan, accompanied by Emily Barker, does a salsa to Gangnam Style by Psy. “Surely not,” says Mullan when he finds out what song he has to dance to. “Did any of you ever think you’d have to play that?” Mullen asks the orchestra. “No,” deadpans someone at the back.

“On paper that should not work. It’s much too bonkers,” says host Jennifer Zamparelli. “This would not be my favourite song,” says Barry. “You had an amazing amount of energy.” “I’m shocked,” says Redmond. “You’ve turned Loraine Barry into a Gangnam girl”. Mullan receives 23.

The dancers enjoy classical night. But it’s a bittersweet sign-off from Shane Byrne. He made the most of their twirl in the spotlight. And now they too must watch from the sidelines as the remaining contestants spin closer to the Glitterball trophy.