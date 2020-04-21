RTÉ presenter Sean O’Rourke to retire on May 8th

Veteran RTÉ radio presenter Sean O’Rourke has announced his retirement from the airwaves.

On his Radio One show Today with Sean O’Rourke on Tuesday morning, the current affairs heavyweight said he will finish on May 8th as he approaches his 65th birthday.

He said he had been in the chair for almost seven years adding, “I have had an absolute blast”.

In a brief pre-recorded piece, O’Rourke noted “a great adventure” on the show over the years with “a bit of hand to hand combat in studio”.

It is the end of a high profile career that began at the Connaught Tribune and ended in the driving seat of one of RTÉ’s leading news and current affairs magazine shows.

Over his years, Mr O’Rourke became known for a formidable, no-nonsense interview style and ability to grapple with any subject that entered the current affairs arena.

His move from the News at One to the station’s flagship current affairs radio slot was announced in 2013 following the defection of Pat Kenny to rival station Newstalk where he remains.

At the time, media commentators relished the prospect of an intense ratings war between the two news giants although the eventual head-to-head never truly delivered on the hype.

O’Rourke, who began his journalistic career in the Connaught Tribune in 1973, took over hosting the News at One in 1995. In between he worked in the now defunct Irish Press.

His departure from the airwaves will inevitably kick-start speculation as to his successor with names including Claire Byrne and Miriam O’Callaghan expected to dominate.