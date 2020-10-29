Bickering architect and builder take the shine off a feel-good story

TV review: Home Rescue’s Róisín Murphy and Peter Finn are an odd pairing

Ed Power

Home Front builder Peter Finn and architect and designer Róisín Murphy. Photograph: RTE

Home Front builder Peter Finn and architect and designer Róisín Murphy. Photograph: RTE

 

The shadow of national icon and fitted- kitchen fantasist Dermot Bannon hangs heavy over Home Rescue (RTÉ One, Thursday, 7pm). This is essentially Room to Improve minus Bannon, the JRR Tolkien of minimalist extensions, banging on constantly about floor-to-ceiling windows but with a weird undercurrent of tension between its hosts instead. It’s fine – though it could do with being 50 per cent more feel good.

The Bannon stand-ins are architect and designer Róisín Murphy and builder Peter Finn. They are, shall we say, an odd on-screen pairing. Which is another way of saying they spend a fair chunk of this episode arguing in circles. Unfortunately, this isn’t the agreeable kind of friction best enjoyed with feet up and a bowl of popcorn. It’s merely two professionals in close proximity not getting on.

“He’s looking into a late night – and I annoy him because I’m going home,” says Murphy after a passive-aggressive exchange with Finn over time frames and door-frames. “I thought you were going to keep talking to me like a school teacher,” says Finn the following morning. He’s smiling, a bit.

Conflict usually makes TV more watchable. But here it distracts from a genuine human-interest story as Murphy and Finn set about decluttering the kitchen and conservatory of cancer survivor Sinéad.

Cancer survivor Sinéad and daughter Jodie. Photographh: RTÉ
Cancer survivor Sinéad and daughter Jodie. Photograph: RTÉ

She and 11-year-old daughter Jodie truly have been through it. Sinéad, a single mother, has battled serious illness, which has forced her to put on hold her mobile hairdressing business. Low energy levels through the day mean she hasn’t been able to keep her house as spick-and-span as she might like. Enter Murphy and Finn who, once they stop disagreeing, repurpose the back of the home as a trendy chill-out zone.

It’s lovely and viewers will share in the delight of the likable mother and daughter team. However, the stormy atmosphere between Murphy and Finn takes the shine off slightly. It’s their relationship that could really do with a spring clean.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.