Electric Picnic: Here’s where to find the best food at the festival

Electric Picnic starts this weekend in Stradbally, Co Laois. Over the three days an estimated 70,000 people will attend and they are all going to need to be fed. Here’s what to expect.

The basics

Early Entry pass holders can enter the campsites from 4pm on Thursday, August 15th, while weekend ticket holders can enter the general campsites from 9am on Friday, August 16th. The campsite will close at 4pm on Monday, August 19th.

Electric Picnic is a cashless event, so all traders, food and otherwise, will only take card/smartphone payments.

Lockers will be available for storing valuables in the Jimi Hendrix campsite. However places are limited, so book in advance. Electric Picnic is an over-18 event (with the exception of children aged 12 and under), so don’t forget your ID.

What to eat – and where

Laois Taste: the late-night arena

Laois Taste is a diverse group of 26 Laois-based food and drink producers dedicated to promoting the Laois food and drink sector. Popping up at the late night arena, participating producers include Muller & O’Connell Bakery, Garryhinch Exotic Mushrooms, Castlewood Farm and Temptation Patisserie.

The Theatre of Food

Theatre of Food at Electric Picnic. Photograph: Ruth Medjber

Theatre of Food, curated by Samuel McKenna, will appeal to anyone with an appetite for inspiring tastings, talks, demos and workshops. Expect a weekend of top chefs on the stage including Aniar’s JP McMahon and Goldie’s Aishling Moore who will be teaming up with food waste expert Conor Spacey to elevate your fish and chips at home. There will also be a cocktail vs wine food pairing challenge with Kinara Kitchen and Whelehans Wines, and critically, in-depth discussions on pints and crisps with Ali Dunworth. TV chef Erica Drum will host Chimac from Dublin in a Cluck-off, a fried chicken battle to end all.

Kinara

On the Garden Stage, expect the best barbecue bites of the weekend with Smokin’ Soul barbecue maestros Pat and Jim. A selection of guest chefs will make an appearance including Sham Hanifa, who recently released his bestselling Blasta Book Agak-Agak. Ireland’s Chinese food champion Kwanghi Chan will also be in attendance, as will Lily Ramirez, Ireland’s authority on Mexican cuisine, plus, there will be Argentinian delights from Killarney’s Tango Street Food. The Garden Stage will also welcome Alex O’Neil and Richie Castillo from Bahay and there will be barbecue masterclasses from John Relihan of Pitt Bros and John Whelan of The Devils Menu cookery school in Carlow.

The main arena

For a full-on meat feast, head to Pitt Bros, renowned for barbecue meats, roasted low and slow over wood. Pitt Bros is the perfect place to chow down on hot wings, pulled pork buns and smoky burgers. In a similar vein, Vice Pizza and Wings will be in the main arena, fresh from its newly opened Phibsborough store. The Vice airstream made its festival debut this summer and will be serving up their signature wings and excellent sourdough pizza pies.

Little Dumpling

For slurp-worthy noodles, Biang Biang will be in attendance with its famous hand pulled noodles, while those craving Thai food will be sated at Camile Thai. Stoneybatter stalwart Hakkahan will be churning out fiery Sichuan delicacies and Kinara Kitchen will be popping up with its excellent Pakistani cuisine including chicken biryani, and chana masala, while dumpling lovers can fill their boots at the ever popular Little Dumpling.

Hakkahan

Other tempting bites at the main arena will include sugary snacks from OffBeat Donuts, falafel from What the Falafel, hand-made sausages from The Sausage Experience, all things vegan and vegetarian from The Crazy Vegetable, Piemontese beef burgers from Piemontese Wagon, Mexican food from El Fuego and Zambrero, and artisan savoury pies from The Pieman.

The campsite

Barry John Sausages

Alainn

Festival-goers can alleviate the after-effects of a big night with a visit to Galway-based Alainn Superfoods for organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based superfood bowls, açaí & more. Those with a hankering for something hotter and cheesier would do well to visit Griollodh for oozy toasties and coffee. Burger lovers can take solace with an organic burger from The Dingle Dexter, but if sausages are more your thing, stop by Barry John Sausages, a third-generation butcher who will be serving up sizzling hot dogs made with award-winning Barry John Pork Sausages. Flavours include barbecue, spice bag, cheddar cheese and chilli. For even more burgers, hot dogs and fries, check out The Smoke ‘n’ Grill House.

The late-night arena

The late-night arena will keep attendees well fed after dark. There is poutine from Lala poutine, kebabs, The Pieman, churros and a traditional chipper for all the battered sausages you could wish for. Fancy something less traditional? Try Chinese food from Peking Street Food, chilli cheese fries from Eddie Rockets and Thai Food from Tuk Tuk Street Food. For those in need of a sugar rush there will be cakes and sweet treats from Kelly Lou cakes, a Portlaoise-based cafe and bakery; and there will be bite-size nuggets of joy from Cork’s Dinky Donuts.

Kelly Lou Cakes

The woodlands

And finally, Ukiyo will be popping up in the woodland, so save room for its take on modern Asian food. Hopefully it will bring its all round house party vibe too.

Full yet?

