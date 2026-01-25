Blindboy: ‘I’ve been called a pr**k every day for 20 years by a stranger. It chips away’

Blindboy Boatclub is sequestered in his podcast studio in Limerick, plastic bag on his head, eyes visible through the gaps, black hoodie on, smig on show – “as you get older a bit of stubble is always a good idea” – and ready to answer questions over Google Meet that he already knows the answers to, because he already knows the questions I’m about to ask.

Limerick’s most famous podcaster asked to have questions sent to him before the interview. It’s an unusual request, and one that goes against The Irish Times’ normal approach, but he cites his autism diagnosis as the reason.

It’s also unusual for an interview that an artist is giving, particularly because we’re not strangers.

The first time I met Blindboy without the bag on his head was more than a decade ago. I’ve interviewed him on stage and on radio since then, and commissioned his writing for newspapers, most recently a freewheeling, thought-provoking essay on the “novel honk” of starling crap on Bedford Row in Limerick, and its connection with climate change, that appeared in The Irish Times in March 2025.

Charismatic, intense and funny, Blindboy is an original, entertaining thinker, happily rooting around in the dustbin of history and popular culture to emerge with delicious scraps of knowledge for his hundreds of thousands of followers.

He has been box office in Ireland for 20 years, releasing weekly podcasts as well as delivering three collections of short stories, plus hit records as part of The Rubberbandits.

But his autism diagnosis four years ago, when he was 36, has gradually changed his understanding of the toll an interview takes on him. He wants to minimise the stress that stems from the rat-tat-tat of the question machine gun. “I’ve been learning as an autistic person what allows my nervous system to feel safe,” he says.

Blindboy has a new podcast tour coming up, with a date at Vicar Street in early February, and he’s struggling, he says, with “autistic burnout”.

Autism manifests differently in everyone. In Blindboy’s case, small talk and low-key interactions threaten to overwhelm him. At a gig, he reckons, he might make small talk with 16 people. “I can do it, and I can do it really well. But it’s overstimulating.”

Over time, it’s a form of masking that depletes his social battery. Burnout means he struggles with his “executive functioning”. On a daily basis, he says, he’ll become “hugely forgetful”. He’ll have difficulty recognising his emotions. “Reading clocks becomes difficult for me. Responding to emails, texts, planning my day.”

He originally asked to do this interview by email. On Google Meet he minimises my face on his screen so that he can’t see me. It’s a relief for him. He struggles with the overwhelm of facial expressions.

“Your face was a distraction to my thoughts,” he says. “That’s not on you. Not being distracted by having to read a human face, my way of thinking and speaking improves drastically.”

Accentuating the positive and eliminating the negative mimics a trajectory Blindboy has been on all his life: minimising his face to maximise his impact.

The plastic bag first made an appearance in public life when The Rubberbandits burst on to the scene. Blindboy and Mr Chrome grabbed attention in Ireland and beyond for their chaotic comedy skits and songs, reaching a high point with Horse Outside, in 2010, the video for which has been watched on YouTube more than 24 million times.

Blindboy began his podcast in 2017, initially as a way of promoting his first collection of short stories, which Conor Nagle of Gill Books had commissioned after an interview on The Late Late Show in 2016 in which Blindboy spoke about his generation being unable to afford houses. “I said, ‘They’re either jumping on planes or in rivers.’” Nagle emailed to ask if he’d ever considered writing a book.

From self-promotional beginnings, The Blindboy Podcast became his primary mode of public expression. The rustle of the plastic bag against the microphone was part of the individualistic charm; even his introductions to his monologues were heavily stylised (“unhinge your chins, you whispering Vincents”).

Blindboy found an international audience with guests such as Spike Lee, Sinéad O’Connor – “the proudest interview on my entire podcast” – and Johnny Marr. The headline on a New York Times profile summed up his appeal: “An outsider takes on Ireland, from inside a plastic bag.”

He was one-third writer, one-third rapper, one-third hookah-smoking caterpillar in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, a curl of his vape drifting into the atmosphere.

The guests he has on his live podcasts aren’t always well known. “I’ll either speak to Cillian Murphy or an interesting butcher,” he says. The point is his curiosity: Blindboy can monologue around his guests, riffing smoothly and seductively, each podcast about an hour long but the product of three days’ work.

That sleight of hand was improved on by his decision to rent a space in a “corporate office”-type building in Limerick, where his radio-grade desk and sound panels mean he can leave at 5pm halfway through a sentence, then pick it up the next day at 9am to finish the clause – and the listener won’t notice a thing.

On a recent episode with my colleague Patrick Freyne, Blindboy lamented his delay in putting the podcast up: it had been recorded at Dalkey Book Festival in 2023. He had, he said, been interrupting Freyne too much, with the result that he was embarrassed about showcasing the podcast.

Journalism is a cornerstone of democracy – I love journalists – but I’m critical of the business model of traditional media — Blindboy

His diagnosis explained to him why he behaved the way he did: one sign of neurodivergence is an inability to listen in conversation without interrupting. Blindboy has other characteristics, too, including a tendency towards stimming, which is to say self-soothing repetitive behaviour – he wears a hole in the office carpet from pacing, and he flicks his fingers when people can’t see him.

He also listens to music repetitively. When I tell him I sometimes do this with songs, he says, “That’s a tick on the autism box right there.”

I can’t see Blindboy’s eyes – his camera has malfunctioned, he says, sounding pleased – but his tone suggests he’s suddenly more comfortable.

He tells me about “double empathy” – the theory that people of neurotypical and neurodiverse backgrounds struggle with each other when interacting.

“For people who are trying to understand, the way I look at autism is that I’ve been given a new word to describe how I’ve been my whole life. My whole life has been making accommodations for myself. The bag has very little to do with my career. The bag isn’t that relevant to what I’m doing – I’m a podcaster and writer; I do the odd bit of television – but it allows me to have privacy.”

With the benefit of hindsight, there were plenty of signs that he was on the spectrum. At Salesian Primary School in Limerick, he says, he floundered. “My first day, I cried so much I vomited.”

Blindboy: 'My whole life has been making accommodations for myself.' Photograph: Karen Cox/New York Times

The young David Chambers could learn at home when he wasn’t wearing “itchy clothes, and had my music”, but not when he was surrounded by other students. At Ardscoil Rís he failed his Leaving Cert, even though he was smart. “My da was great. He used to say, ‘He’s one of these mad artists.’”

That line still rings truer to Blindboy than many of the box ticks on autism tests do. He’s not even sure if autism is the correct term for what he has.

“The psychologist said they could change this [checklist] in five years and [suddenly] you’re not autistic any more,” he says. “My personal feeling is that there’s not a name for what I have on the spectrum. There’s a lot of autism that doesn’t ring true with me. I’m definitely neurodivergent.”

William Faulkner’s line “The past is never dead. It’s not even past” applies to Blindboy. Some of his childhood experiences mean that if he gets a chastising email he has a feeling of being “in trouble”, he says, like the way he would feel when he was a kid. He tells himself, “No, I’m safe, I’m an adult.”

He gives himself pep talks. “I don’t have a Leaving Cert, but I’m a f**king published author,” he says, stridency entering his tone. “I have a master’s degree. I’m going to be doing my PhD soon enough.”

The PhD is a route into novel-writing: Blindboy intends to present his debut novel as his doctoral thesis. “It’s practice-based, so the professional work becomes the thing, and then you have to defend the PhD,” he says. “I’m doing it for the kid who doesn’t have a Leaving Cert.

“I made a documentary in 2015 called The [Rubberbandits] Guide to 1916, and I did that as a practice-based master’s degree in Limerick School of Art and Design. When you’re in an academic setting you have to interrogate your work with a harsher lens, to understand what you’re trying to say and underpin it with theory.”

It will force Blindboy to face up to his fears of writing a novel. “Something in me says I’m able to, so I’m going to lean into that. If I’m scared to write a novel, then that’s what the f**k I need to do. You can’t grow in the familiar space.”

Blindboy’s popularity ebbs and flows: there are moments when he seems to hold Ireland in the palm of his hand, as anyone who has watched a crowd surge into a tent at Electric Picnic to make it to one of his live shows will attest. He has sold out the Hammersmith Apollo, in London – “It was 3,500 people, which I never thought possible.”

But he’s had phases, too, when he has hit a natural end point. It happened with The Rubberbandits. “That was something I was doing in my 20s,” he says. “You have to grow and change artistically.”

Blindboy feels a need to adventure into new territory, even if he mortifies himself doing it. Before an artist is recognised for their work, he says, it’s likely that their friends will “talk about you behind your back. They’re going to go, ‘Oh my God, did you see them? This is mortifying.’

“We all have the freedom to pursue our goals, but a lot of people don’t because of the fear of failure. When someone you know tries it, it’s, like, ‘Don’t f**king do that – you’re reminding me that it’s possible, but I’m scared. I hate you.’”

The next phase means Blindboy will have to risk being terrible – or being unloved or being shamed. The bag helps with personal privacy, but he’s as vulnerable to social-media commentary as anyone with a profile page.

“When this article goes out, the amount of people in the comments who are going to say, ‘This f**king eejit with the bag on his head again.’ I don’t care,” he says. “You must be cringe, especially in the early stages of anyone’s career. Especially if you want to be a poet, a writer, a singer.”

There’s a Chinese adage: seek people’s approval and become their slave. Blindboy is as leery of critical garlands as he is of scathing commentary, in part because both encourage a kind of self-consciousness that isn’t helpful to the creation of art.

He recently won a prize for best documentary presenter, at the Grierson Awards in London, for Blindboy: The Land of Slaves and Scholars, his RTÉ One programme from 2024 about the legacy of early Irish Christianity.

Winning made him wary. “External validation is like a drug,” he said on a podcast. “I have to be cautious that I don’t allow external validation to feed my self-worth.”

At 40, emotional regulation is very much Blindboy’s bag. He lives alone in Limerick. He likes going to the gym so that he can be around people but not have to talk to them. He last attended therapy four years ago, and although he’s not against it in principle, he says, he has never taken medication for any condition, such as anxiety or depression, that has stemmed from his autism or neurodiversity, even though he can “get a whack” of them every so often.

“The last time I went to therapy I had the sudden realisation that I’d been online for more than two decades,” he says. “I’ve been called a pr**k every day for 20 years by a stranger. I reckon this has had an impact on me. It chips away. Some people are mean. Some are psychopaths.”

Instead of medication or talk therapies, Blindboy deals with symptoms of depression or anxiety with self-analysis gleaned from his reading and from his study of psychoanalysis.

“I promote the position of adulthood,” he says. “The cornerstone of adulthood is: when an emotion pops in, whether fear or anger, am I going to react to it or do I sit back and go, ‘Ah, I noticed the emotion of anxiety. I noticed the emotion of anger. Let’s look at that before I act’? That’s emotional regulation.”

Maybe it’s a form of confirmation bias, but Blindboy has seemingly learned to divine neurodiversity where others might miss it.

“When I looked at the lives of early Irish medieval monks, I said to myself, ‘This sounds highly autistic. They wear a robe every single day. They don’t have to worry about clothes. They get to live in extreme isolation and only focus on the things they’re passionate about. And they would have been viewed as magical people, as opposed to eccentric or weird.’”

I’m a fellow called Blindboy with a bag on his head. You can’t have an AI that does that — Blindboy

People listen to his podcast for nuggets such as these – because they’ll walk away with a new idea in their brains, or a novel way of thinking, or just a cute high-low culture mash-up. (“‘Live, laugh, love’: it’s on pillows, it’s great advice. It actually comes from Finnegans Wake,” he says gleefully of James Joyce’s novel.)

With social-media algorithms magnifying and normalising extremist viewpoints, he wants to maintain the intellectual integrity of his podcast. “I won’t platform people who have harmful views just to get listens. I turned down a large international star because they’d done a fundraiser for the IDF,” he says, referring to the Israel Defense Forces and the conflict in Gaza. “I’ve turned down massive politicians.”

The pressure for clicks is only building in 2026. “Journalism is a cornerstone of democracy – I love journalists – but I’m critical of the business model of traditional media, especially in the 2010s, because it had to survive in the algorithm,” he says.

“I’ve no problem doing this interview with you, but I dread what the headline is going to be. The headline will be put forward because it will generate arguments in the comments.”

He says this without rancour but with a kind of resignation.

“Traditional media is in a new crisis, and that crisis is AI,” he says. “Liquid news refers to Google’s native AI giving you a synopsis curated specifically for you, so the first result is not going to be a news article any more. It’s a synopsis of what AI does, and that’s the shit you can’t trust. I’m not taking news from Grok, not a chance.”

Blindboy reckons he has one trick up his sleeve to keep him from being replaced online by an AI-generated podcast. “I’m a fellow called Blindboy with a bag on his head,” he says cheerfully. “You can’t have an AI that does that.”

Blindboy Boatclub’s podcast tour is at Vicar Street, Dublin, on Wednesday, February 4th