Exclusively for the soundtrack of the 1998 film Velvet Goldmine, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, Suede’s Bernard Butler and Roxy Music’s Andy Mackay formed a band to perform three Roxy Music songs. What was the band’s name? Personality Crisis

20th Century Boys

Venus in Furs

Babies on Fire Which is the last Radiohead album released under their record contract with EMI? In Rainbows

Hail to the Thief

Kid A

Amnesiac Thom Yorke has said his 2006 solo album, The Eraser, took inspiration from which album by Björk? Debut (1993)

Homogenic (1997)

Vespertine (2001)

Medúlla (2004) Including solo albums by Radiohead members and off-shoot groups, how many times have they been nominated for the Mercury Music Prize? Four

Five

Six

Seven From which Irish county are guitarist Ed O’Brien’s grandparents? Tyrone

Louth

Tipperary

Leitrim What was the Oxford pub in which the fledgling Radiohead (then called On a Friday) played their first gig in 1987? The Jericho Arms

The Jericho Tavern

The Jericho Inn

The Jericho Crown In 2005 for the BBC, Jonny Greenwood composed a piece of music inspired by radio static and the arrhythmic tones of Krzysztof Penderecki’s Threnody to the Victims of Hiroshima. What is it called? Popcorn Superhet Transmitter

Popcorn Superhet Diode

Popcorn Superhet Triode

Popcorn Superhet Receiver The name “Radiohead” was taken from a song on which Talking Heads album? More Songs About Buildings and Food (1978)

Fear of Music (1979)

Little Creatures (1985)

True Stories (1986) The title of Colin Greenwood’s new book of photographs is called How to Disappear: A [Blank] of Radiohead? Drawing

Portrayal

Portrait

Photograph In 2019, Vulture magazine named which Radiohead song as their greatest? Fake Plastic Trees

True Love Waits

No Surprises

Lotus Flower

