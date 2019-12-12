Send us a photo of your favourite Christmas shop window

The Irish Times is on the lookout for the best Christmas shop windows in Ireland

Christmas window in Harrods, London, 2012. Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

The Irish Times is on the lookout for the best Christmas shop windows in Ireland, and invites you submit photos of your favourites.

The best ones may be published in The Irish Times or on irishtimes.com.

Snap and submit using this form. In the caption field, tell us the name and location of the shop.

See some tips for taking a great shop window photograph below the form. 

Send us your snaps

Some tips for your photograph

1. Wait till night-time, when the windows are lit up and at their best.

2. Turn off your flash, but keep those hands steady to avoid blur.

3. Take the photograph wide format, not upright. That is, turn your phone sideways.

4. Stand in front of the window and take the photo straight on – not at an angle. The image at the top of this story, of a Harrods window in a Christmas past, is a good style to copy.

5. Wait for a gap – if there is one – when there are no passers-by.

6. Don’t zoom on a smartphone. The image will just pixelate.

