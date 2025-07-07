Croke Park scoreboards still in shock after blistering hurling semi-finals

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

So “mesmerising” a contest was Sunday’s All Ireland semi-final between Tipperary and Kilkenny, the scoreboards struggled to keep up, it taking nearly two hours after the game for the GAA to confirm the margin of Tipp’s victory. But, writes Denis Walsh, win they did, producing, by a distance, their best performance since the 2019 All-Ireland final.

Gordon Manning reports on a game that was ultimately settled by Oisín O’Donoghue’s “outrageous goal”, the result “a resounding success” for Liam Cahill, Seán Moran hearing from the Tipp manager after.

Cahill, says Nicky English, “deserves great credit for patiently rebuilding the team”, and while Cork will be favourites in the final, this Tipp side “won’t be easily beaten by anyone”. And as Seán points out in his report on Cork’s demolition of Dublin, the Munster champions “may have wished for more of a test”, the Dubs unable to cope with their pitch-perfect full-forward line. Few, notes Denis, shone more brightly than Alan Connolly.

In camogie, Waterford had a 10-point win over Clare on Saturday in the All-Ireland quarter-finals, their reward a semi-final meeting with reigning champions Cork. Tipperary, though, needed extra-time to overcome Kilkenny, Galway their opponents in the last four.

READ MORE

And in women’s football, the semi-final line-up is also complete: champions Kerry will play Meath and Dublin will be up against Galway, all four counties having comfortable enough victories at the weekend. The young men of Tyrone, meanwhile, are celebrating their ninth All-Ireland minor football title after a remarkable finish against Kerry on Sunday.

In rugby, Gerry Thornley reports on an unconvincing victory for the Lions over the Waratahs in Sydney, where Andy Farrell suspected a bit of pitch-watering had gone on. Johnny Watterson rates the players and picks out five things we learned from the game.

Australia weren’t too convincing themselves in their controversial win over Fiji on Sunday, Gerry at the Newcastle International Sports Centre to see a game that left Joe Schmidt with plenty of food for thought.

Over in Tbilisi, John O’Sullivan saw Ireland overcome both Georgia and brutal weather conditions, interim head coach Paul O’Connell expressing “a quiet satisfaction” with the performance. How satisfied he was with his six debutants’ singing abilities after they were presented with their caps, he didn’t say.

In golf, Philip Reid saw the brilliant 21-year-old English amateur Lottie Woad stroll to a six-stroke victory at the Irish Open at Carton House on Sunday, Anna Foster the best of the Irish with a tied-for-12th placing.

And ahead of the first of Roy Keane’s three sold-out evenings of conversation with Roddy Doyle in Cork, Denis looks at how his relationship with his home patch “has evolved over time”. That 24,000 punters have paid €83.55 apiece to hear him chat suggests the relationship is in a good place.

TV Watch: Wimbledon enters its second week and BBC and Premier Sports have close enough to 12 hours of live coverage today (from 11am). TG4 and TNT Sports 1 have stage three of the Tour de France (from noon) and RTÉ 2 & UTV have two live Euro 2025 games: Spain v Belgium (5pm) and Portugal v Italy (8pm).