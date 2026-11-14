Eccentric man kept pipe bombs as memento of murdered brother, court hears

Norman Whitehouse, of Ring Commons Halting Site, Bog of the Ring, Ring Commons, Dublin, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of explosives. Photograph: Dave Meehan

An “odd and eccentric” 66-year-old man has been given a suspended sentence for possession of two pipe bombs, which he said were mementos from his murdered brother.

Norman Whitehouse, of Ring Commons Halting Site, Bog of the Ring, Ring Commons, Dublin, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of explosives at his home on May 2nd, 2025.

Garda Seán McGill told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that gardaí were carrying out a drug search at the halting site near Naul on that date. The defendant’s mobile home was one of a number on the site and McGill noted that Whitehouse was agitated.

A garda colleague said that a suspected explosive device had been discovered, a metal pipe with a fuse at the end. They evacuated the site, but the accused had to be blocked from returning to his mobile home.

Whitehouse told the gardaí there was no need for the army.

“I’ll take care of it, take it up and light it off,” he had said.

However, the army bomb disposal unit attended and removed the device as it was suspected to be viable. Gardaí re-entered the site to continue the search and located a second device. This was also removed and examined. Both contained all the necessary components of a pipe bomb.

During that time, Whitehouse made numerous attempts to re-enter, threatening gardaí and asking them to fight him. He was eventually arrested for obstruction.

On the way to the Garda station, he said that he had made the pipe bombs.

“I made them years ago during the feud,” he said, referring to a feud in which his brother, Benny, had been murdered in 2014.

McGill said there was no way of saying how old they were, but accepted the defendant’s explanation.

“I do accept they were probably remnants from the time of the feud, 2010 to 2015,” he said. “He said at one stage that because of his background, he keeps things as a memory. He doesn’t dispose of things.”

He agreed with the defence that, as per Traveller community custom, Whitehouse kept all of his dead brother’s items in a bag.

He agreed that Whitehouse was a bit eccentric but had no previous convictions. A number of character testimonials were handed in, and the court heard that he had cared for his mother for four years until her death during Covid.

Judge Martin Nolan noted two possible explanations; one was that Whitehouse was holding them in case he needed them again. “Or his explanation of holding them as some sort of memento in relation to his dead brother,” he said. “The garda says he cannot disagree with that.”

Whitehouse’s barrister noted his client was from a family of 12 children, and had been born with just one arm. He also had health issues.

He described Whitehouse as a respectful, considerate person, suggesting there was an element of recklessness.

“I think it was more stupidity than recklessness,” the judge remarked. He said it was “beyond belief” that Whitehouse kept the items for the reason he gave, but noted he was a man of a certain age with no record. He said he was prepared to accept the defendant’s explanation although it was quite eccentric.

He said he thought it would be unjust to imprison Whitehouse just because he was “odd and eccentric” and imposed a three-year sentence, which he suspended in full. He ordered the destruction of the pipe bombs.