Courts

Man due in court over serious assault in Co Meath

Gardaí said the injured man was initially taken to Mullingar hospital before being transferred to Beaumont

Trim District Court. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Photo Agency
Trim District Court. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Photo Agency
Wed Sept 09 2026 - 09:251 MIN READ

A man in his 40s is due before court charged in relation to a serious assault earlier this week in Co Meath.

The incident occurred at a residential property in the village of Ballivor at around 7am on Monday. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

A Garda statement said a man in his 20s sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mullingar hospital for treatment before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The injured man is continuing to receive treatment at Beaumont, gardaí said on Wednesday.

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The man in his 40s, who was arrested after the alleged assault, is due to appear before Trim District Court on Wednesday.

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