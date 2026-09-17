Jason Hutch remains unrepresented as prosecution file prepared

Jason Jamie Murphy (37), also known as Jason Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, appeared before Cloverhill District Court by video-link on Thursday. Photograph: Collins

Jason Hutch, the son of veteran criminal and failed election candidate Gerry “The Monk” Hutch, remained unrepresented during his second court appearance on charges of facilitating organised crime, citing “problems” caused by the solicitors’ strike.

The court ordered his “income, outgoings and any savings or assets” must be examined in a statement of means before legal aid was granted.

Jason Jamie Murphy (37), also known as Jason Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, appeared before Cloverhill District Court by video-link and was remanded in custody for two further weeks to Cloverhill Prison while the State prepares the book of evidence.

The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will look to proceed by trial on indictment, with the case now awaiting the book of evidence and confirmation of whether the State will afford Hutch the opportunity to enter an early signed plea.

State solicitor Mark Donnelly asked the court to list the case for four weeks’ time to allow for the book to be compiled.

Judge Patricia Cronin said a two-week adjournment could be granted automatically but a four-week adjournment would require Hutch’s consent.

“Two weeks would be fine, please,” Hutch told the judge, denying the request from the State for a longer adjournment.

Wearing a black sweatshirt and red T-shirt while appearing by video, Hutch confirmed he had “briefly” consulted his preferred legal representation but said there were some “problems” because of the strike.

He confirmed to the judge that he would be making an application for legal aid and hoped to be represented by Ferrys Solicitors.

Asked if he had completed a statement of means – an evaluation of his financial assets – Hutch replied “no.”

He is due to appear in front of Cloverhill District Court on October 1st, by video-link.

The Government jet carrying Jason Hutch, son of Gerry "The Monk' Hutch pictured arriving at Casement Aerodrome. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Hutch was flown aboard the Government’s Dassault Falcon 6X ‘strategic reach’ jet back to Ireland from Lanzarote last Thursday – where he had been in custody – for his first court appearance.

Before Judge Conor Fottrell at a special sitting of Dublin District Court, he was charged with facilitating the activities of an organised crime gang.

The charges relate to a period from April 12th, 2016, to September 29th, 2021, at unknown location. During this time, Murphy was living in Lanzarote.