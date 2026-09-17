Former Cork City FC manager proposes engineer expert evidence in dangerous driving case

Former Cork City FC manager Ger Nash (39), who is formerly of Fota Island, Co Cork, but now lives in Sweden, was not required to appear in person at Midleton District Court in Co Cork on Thursday for the brief mention of his case. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Former Cork City FC manager Ger Nash has raised the prospect of introducing an engineer to give expert evidence in his dangerous driving and drink-driving case, a court has heard.

Nash (39), who is formerly of Fota Island, Co Cork, but now lives in Sweden, was not required to appear in person at Midleton District Court in Co Cork on Thursday for the brief mention of his case.

Defence solicitor Graham Hyde told Judge Colm Roberts he had raised the issue of possibly having an engineer as an expert witness in written submissions on the case which were filed last week. No further details were given as to what the proposed evidence would involve.

The judge adjourned the case for mention until October 8th to give himself time to consider the written submissions. A Garda inspector will also require time to read the submissions.

Nash, who is a former Ipswich Town player, previously elected to contest the case. In June at a sitting of Midleton District Court the Garda evidence was that Nash was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol when he crashed his car into signage near a bridge in Midleton in November 2025.

Garda Jerome Maher told the court he arrived at the scene near the Lakeview roundabout shortly after 3am on November 6th, 2025. He noted a car had crashed in to signage. Maher said he spoke to the driver of the vehicle, Ger Nash.

“There was a strong smell of alcohol from him and his eyes were bloodshot,” he said.

The garda said he formed the opinion that Nash was intoxicated and incapable of driving a vehicle. He arrested him on suspicion of committing an offence.

An Evidenzer breath test was conducted at Midleton Garda station. Nash was found to have 52 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. This is in excess of the legal limit.

Maher said it was his belief that Nash drove straight through the roundabout, crashing in to signage on the far side of the roundabout directly in front of a bridge. He noted the presence of tyre marks at the roundabout.

Garda Shay Dempsey said that when he arrived at the scene shortly after 3am on November 6th, 2025, a white vehicle was embedded in the road. He said Nash was “unsteady on his feet and swaying” and that two passersby who stopped to assist at the scene were “effectively keeping him up”.

Witness Liam Murray said he spotted a white car heading in the direction of Midleton.

He told the court he was coming from the slip road on to the dual carriageway sometime after 2.30am on November 6th, 2025, when a white hatchback passed him in the overtaking lane.

He stated when he got further up the road at Minister’s Hill the same car was “going slow”. He guessed that the vehicle was travelling at about 20km/h to 30km/h.

Murray passed the white car in the right-hand lane. He said that further down the road at the turn-off to Midleton the same white car passed him on the right-hand lane. Murray said the car was “going fast”.

He said the next he saw of the car was when it had crashed and hit signage near the Lakeview roundabout.

Hyde asked Murray how he could be sure that the white car on the road was the same car that was involved in the crash. Murray said he saw no other cars on the road at that time of the morning.

Hyde said there was no evidence that his client was driving dangerously on the night of the alleged offence. He said it was unsafe to convict Nash on the evidence of a motorist who saw a white vehicle at various intervals. He also said the crash had not been witnessed by anyone.

Nash stepped down from his role at Cork City FC in last December of last year having taken up the job in May 2025. He joined the club following a spell as assistant manager of GAIS in Sweden.

Before his move to Sweden he held a number of coaching roles at Ipswich Town before working with the FAI and Aston Villa. He is now employed as an assistant coach at Swedish champions Mjallby.