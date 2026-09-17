Man who called garda ‘bitch’ and filmed at fuel protest convicted

Gardaí attend a fuel protest at Whitegate, Co Cork, in April. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

A man (24) who called a male garda a “bitch” at a fuel protest in Whitegate, Co Cork in April and took out his phone in order to film him has received a public order conviction.

Darragh Desmond of Broomfield, Midleton, Co Cork appeared before the District Court in his hometown on Thursday.

Garda Sgt Majella O’Sullivan told the court that a small number of people became abusive towards gardaí during the fuel protest at Trabolgan Road in Whitegate on April 11th.

She said Desmond involved himself in the situation and told a garda to “f**k off.”

He then took out his phone and began to record the garda, having been instructed to leave the area.

Defence solicitor Don Ryan said his client deeply regretted his actions.

The fourth-year apprentice has written a letter of apology to the garda. He also apologised at the time of his arrest.

Ryan said his client had saved €500 for the Garda Benevolent Fund. He brought the funds to court.

Judge Colm Roberts said that it was deeply sexist to call a garda a bitch. On hearing that the garda was a man he described it as a case of “inverse sexism”.

He said that what occurred was a “serious matter.” He told Desmond that protest is at its more powerful when it is peaceful in nature.

The judge added people could not go around intimidating and insulting gardaí. “He [Desmond] was part of the mob. I don’t like mobs.”

Desmond was fined €500 and convicted of the public order offence.