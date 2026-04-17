Racing tipster apologises over false claim his life was threatened

A racing tipster has apologised in the High Court for falsely claiming his life was threatened by a businessman in the same industry.

Gearóid Norris, of Harold Place, Mallow, Co Cork, has also undertaken not to publish any further material online in relation to Robert Heneghan or his company Pro Sports Advice Ltd, which is involved in the provision of tips for the horse racing industry. As a result, the case was struck out.

Heneghan had sued over a number of defamatory publications by Norris about the businessman since March 2025 on X, Substack, TikTok and other platforms.

Last month, Heneghan brought further injunction proceedings seeking the removal of another article Norris had published on Substack.

In the article, Norris claimed Heneghan had phoned him and threatened to kill him by shooting him in the head, as well as threatening his family. Norris claimed he had a recording of the conversation.

The claim was completely false and there was no such phone conversation, Heneghan said.

He believed it was published in an “attempt to pressurise me to relent on my decision to institute legal proceedings against him for all the defamatory material he had previously posted online about me”.

The court ordered the immediate removal of the article and also that Norris furnish a copy of the alleged phone call recording.

A solicitor for Norris subsequently told the court there was no such recording.

[ Man jailed for beating pregnant partner and another woman over drug debtOpens in new window ]

When the case returned to court on Friday, Tom Murphy, barrister for Heneghan, said the proceedings had been resolved and Norris was giving written undertakings to the court not to publish any further material referring directly or indirectly to Heneghan, not to repeat any of it and to remove any material still on online platforms.

Brian O’Sullivan, barrister for Norris, read out an apology in which he stated that the Substack article in which Norris claimed he received a 53-second phone call in which Heneghan threatened to kill him and a member of his family was not true.

Norris confirmed that Heneghan did not make any threat and consequently he wished to apologise to him.

Judge Brian Cregan noted the undertakings and struck out the proceedings.