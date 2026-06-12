Courts

Man wanted in Germany over alleged kidnapping arrested in Cork massage parlour, court hears

Khalid Kurshid (57), a German-Pakistani national, is remanded in custody after gardaí say his daughter is ‘high-risk missing person’

Khalid Kurshid is wanted in Germany in connection with alleged ‘kidnapping, illegal restraint or hostage-taking’, the High Court heard
Khalid Kurshid is wanted in Germany in connection with alleged ‘kidnapping, illegal restraint or hostage-taking’, the High Court heard
Fiachra Gallagher High Court Reporter
Fri Jun 12 2026 - 19:272 MIN READ

A man wanted in Germany over alleged kidnapping offences was arrested this week in a Cork city massage parlour, the High Court has heard.

Khalid Kurshid (57), a German-Pakistani national, was remanded in custody on Friday after gardaí told Judge Richard Humphreys the man’s daughter was a “high-risk missing person”.

A detective told the court that Khurshid initially told gardaí that his daughter was in Germany with his ex-girlfriend, but later provided an address in Pakistan for her.

The court heard German authorities sought Kurshid’s arrest through a Schengen Information System (SIS) alert, a sophisticated European Union-wide database of wanted suspects and missing people.

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Kurshid, of Main Street, Killorglin, Co Kerry, is wanted in connection with alleged “kidnapping, illegal restraint or hostage-taking”, according to the SIS alert.

Led in evidence by barrister Jane Murphy, Det Sgt Michael McGrath told the judge he arrested Kurshid at Yang Sheng massage parlour on Marlborough Street, Cork city, on Thursday following the SIS alert.

After he was cautioned, Kurshid stated, “I knew this was coming, it is from Germany ... it is my daughter, I have custody now”, McGrath said.

Interpol and Europol are carrying out inquiries into the whereabouts of the child, a “high-risk missing person”, McGrath said.

Kurshid says he has been living in Ireland for the past year, McGrath said.

He said he was satisfied Kurshid was the person named in the SIS alert.

Barrister Brian Storan, for Kurshid, asked the judge to make an order for him to be produced in court next week for the purposes of a bail application.

The judge said he was satisfied Kurshid was the person named in the SIS alert.

He granted the order sought by lawyers for the Minister of Justice, and remanded Kurshid in custody. He also made an order for an Urdu interpreter to be present when the case returns.

The judge “encouraged” Kurshid to co-operate with gardaí in respect of the missing person.

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