Chinese students beaten with crowbar left Ireland following vicious attack

The victim impact statements of all three young people were read into evidence on Friday.

Chinese students who were beaten with a crowbar by burglars at their home in Cork two years ago have told a judge about the ordeal they suffered.

Two of the three victims flew from China to Ireland for a sentencing hearing on Friday.

They made the journey at their own expense, having permanently left Ireland following the vicious attack in 2024.

The third victim, who is an engineer, still lives and works in Ireland. Her parents are constantly checking in with her, however, as they are extremely concerned for her safety.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard that on April 17th, 2024, at 5.45am, Aidan Cullinane and Gerard Quinlan, both of no fixed abode, went in to a property at Millerd Street in Cork City as intruders. They were not known to the three Chinese nationals living there, all of whom were asleep in their beds.

Det Garda Brian Barron said Cullinane (32) and Quinlan (41) burst into two upstairs bedrooms simultaneously, demanding cash and mobile phones from the three young people. They were terrified and gave the men €200 and a laptop.

The garda said that they were then subjected to “a vicious and sustained assault at the hands of Aidan Cullinane and Gerard Quinlan”.

The assault lasted seven minutes and the two men repeatedly hit the three young people using a crowbar.

A 22-year-old man suffered a 7cm laceration to his forehead, among other injuries. A 26-year-old woman received a 4cm laceration to her scalp and three broken ribs. The third person in the house share, a 22-year-old woman, required surgery and the insertion of a wire to stabilise a hand injury.

Two of the three young people were learning English at a language school in Cork City when the burglary occurred at their home. They were left out of pocket for thousands of euro in fees when they abruptly left their courses, having finished just two months of their eight months of tuition.

The victim impact statements of all three were read into evidence on Friday. One of the victims spoke of being “permanently scarred” by the incident which also left her with broken ribs.

“Even though they are healed now, the resulting dislocation cannot be remedied. My back also suffered injuries in the incident and still, today, I dare not apply pressure on where the wounds were as it might cause pain. I am also mentally shaken and impacted,” she said.

She also detailed the direct and indirect financial losses she suffered as a result of the attack, including a flight back to China and the loss of personal belongings left in Cork.

“My professional career in civil engineering and promotion were also delayed as I must go through long recovery and hiatus from job.”

A second victim also spoke of the hardship he had suffered because of the incident.

“My hand and forehead still have very visible scars. Till today I would occasionally have nightmares of this incident and wake up very scared.”

He was not refunded tuition from the language school after leaving due to not feeling safe in Ireland.

“My family were also deeply shocked by this incident and now they would oppose any of my future plans to study or work outside of China because of what happened here in Cork, Ireland.”

The third victim told Judge Helen Boyle that she suffered a severe injury to her right wrist and hand as a result of the attack.

“For roughly three months after the injury I could not move my right wrist as usual and I could not even take a proper shower. Even now my right hand still has one finger that cannot move properly.

“My families are now extremely concerned about my safety outside of China and they would staunchly oppose any of my plans to study or tour abroad, citing this incident as the reason.”

A jury found both Cullinane and Quinlan guilty of aggravated burglary and three counts of assault. Sentencing will be finalised on July 1st next with the two men being further remanded in custody to allow for the preparation of various reports.