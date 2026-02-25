Man arrested after €1.5 million cannabis and cocaine seizure in Limerick

Gardaí arrested a 26-year-old man as part of the investigation. Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Gardaí recovered more than €1.5 million worth of drugs in a major operation on Wednesday evening targeting the activities of a drug gang in Limerick.

The investigation targeting the supply chain of a local crime gang’s drugs network was led by the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit (DDU), based out of Henry Street Garda station.

At about 5pm gardaí stopped a car travelling in the Caherdavin area, situated on the outskirts of the city centre.

During a search of the vehicle gardaí recovered an estimated €70,000 worth of cocaine.

In a follow-up search of a parked vehicle at Old Cratloe Road, DDU officers recovered an estimated €800,000 worth of cocaine as well as an estimated €700,000 worth of cannabis.

Gardaí arrested a 26-year-old man as part of the investigation.

It is the latest in a string of recent large drug seizures by the Limerick DDU targeting the activities of drug dealers across the city and county.

The largest drugs seizure in the region occurred at Foynes Port, west Co Limerick, on December 19th, 2023.

A total of €21.6 million worth of cocaine was recovered by customs and gardaí, amongst a sugar and grain consignment on board the Maltese registered cargo vessel, the MV Verila, after it docked at Foynes.

The ship had sailed from Brazil to Canada to Ireland where it was expected to be collected and transported across Europe.