High-grade cocaine worth at least €20m found on cargo ship at Foynes Port in Limerick

Shannon Foynes Port drugs discovery: The Irish Times understands at least 300kg, and perhaps 500kg, of cocaine were found on board the ship in Limerick. Photograph: Shannon Foynes Port Company

A consignment of high grade cocaine with a value of least €20 million was discovered in a search of a cargo ship at Shannon Foynes Port in Limerick on Tuesday.

A security operation involving Revenue Customs Service officials, supported by An Garda Síochána, was under way at the port on Tuesday evening after the cargo bulk carrier docked earlier in the day.

The Irish Times understands at least 300kg, and perhaps 500kg, of cocaine were discovered on board the ship. That would result in a valuation by weight of between €20 million and €35 million, based on the stock Garda valuation of €70,000 for a kilo of cocaine.

However, Garda sources believe the haul was likely very high in purity, as most consignments of cocaine are at the point of import. That means the drugs could have been significantly bulked up, using mixing agents, before being sold on the streets.

READ MORE

That mixing and bulking process would potentially put an eventual street value on the consignment of between €60 million and €105 million. The same Garda sources said the consignment would need to be examined and weighed, and the purity levels determined via testing, before an official and final valuation could be placed on the consignment.

The drugs were concealed in a bale, and a buoyancy aid and GPS beacon were discovered with the drugs. Revenue officers and gardaí believe the consignment was due to be dropped overboard at some point, likely for collection from the sea by someone to bring ashore. The 20,000 tonne vessel is believed to have been carrying grain.

The ship was due to undergo a full examination on Wednesday, with the crew also set to be held in Ireland for interview as part of the investigation. Gardaí are trying to determine who precisely was involved in the attempted smuggling operation.