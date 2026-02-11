Man allegedly put ex-partner in bath and dangled toaster over water

Belfast Magistrates Court heard the woman claimed Aaron McCready (28) was upstairs when she and her two young children returned to the house in west Belfast on Saturday. Photograph: Google Street View

A man allegedly put his ex-partner into a bath and dangled an electric toaster over the water after declaring he would kill her, a court has heard.

Aaron McCready (28) is also accused of trying to wrap a cord around the woman’s neck as part of a sustained attack in her home at the weekend.

The accused, of Donegall Road, Belfast, has been charged with non-fatal strangulation, threats to kill and possessing offensive weapons with intent to commit attempted murder.

He also faces counts of domestic abuse, breaching a restraining order and criminal damage to household items at the property.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard the woman claimed McCready was upstairs when she and her two young children returned to the house in west Belfast on Saturday.

She said he made accusations and called her abusive names before becoming increasingly violent.

At one stage, it is alleged, he told one of the woman’s children to “get out of the toilet until I kill your mummy”.

McCready then produced a toaster and informed the woman he was going to put her in the bath along with it, the woman told police.

She claimed he filled the bath before she took off her clothes and got in, as she feared what would happen if she refused.

“The injured party curled up into a ball to protect herself and described the defendant starting to dangle a toaster over the water,” a PSNI detective said.

“He attempted to push the handle down, and when it did not work he put the toaster down saying it was ‘f***ing useless’”.

McCready then pulled a light switch cord off the wall and tried to put it around the woman’s neck, it was claimed.

The alleged ordeal was said to have ended when the accused got fed up and shouted “you’re not f***ing worth it”.

The woman told police that she got dressed again, after which McCready threw her on to a bed and attempted to throttle her with his hands.

“She remembered it all going dark, and genuinely believed she was going to die,” the detective said. “Her next memory was waking up on the bed extremely dazed.”

The woman alleges McCready sent her a menacing voicemail in August 2024 while she was seven months pregnant. He allegedly threatened to stamp all over her, killing her and the unborn baby.

During police interviews, McCready indicated he was drunk at the time of the voicemail and denied all the assault charges.

A defence solicitor claimed McCready had only gone to the woman’s home to give her money after she sent text messages encouraging him to visit.

“He disputes vehemently the allegations made by the complainant.”

McCready was refused bail due and remanded in custody until March 10th by Judge Steven Keown.

“On the police case he presents as an absolute danger to this woman,” the judge said.