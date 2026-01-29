Judgment expected in Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance dispute

A judgment in the legal dispute between Michael Flatley and the company running his Lord of the Dance shows is due in the Belfast High Court.

The civil case, which is set to be completed on Thursday afternoon, centres on a temporary injunction granted to Switzer Consulting Ltd blocking Mr Flatley from participating in any upcoming productions.

Switzer sued the 67-year-old former Riverdance star for alleged breach of contract.

Two years ago, both parties struck a formal service agreement that allowed Switzer to run the shows. The production is to begin its 30th anniversary run in Dublin next week.

On Wednesday, the court heard that Mr Flatley had been living the lifestyle of a Monaco millionaire “without the funds to do so” and had borrowed €75,000 to pay for his own birthday party.

A barrister representing the company submitted documents detailing “horrendous business mistakes” that cost Mr Flatley “millions in additional borrowing”.

Claims were made to the court by Mr Flatley’s former financial adviser, Des Walshe, that his ex-client was “all about image”.

“In the bluntest terms, he was faking it on a multimillion euro scale,” Mr Walshe wrote.

Many promoters were “reluctant” to deal with the Lord of the Dance creator directly “as he has an industry-wide reputation for not paying his bills”, he added.

“Michael’s appetite for lifestyle cash was insatiable, including borrowing €75,000 for his birthday party and €50,000 to join Monaco Yacht Club. All during a time when he had no income other than borrowing.”

Despite criticism of Mr Flatley’s “difficult financial history” by Switzer’s legal team, the court heard the retired dancer had taken steps “overnight” to secure €500,000.

“Half a million pounds is now sitting in an account in Dublin on a solicitor’s undertaking,” David Dunlop, a barrister for Mr Flatley, said.