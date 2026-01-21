Jury retires in trial of mother accused of eight-year-old daughter’s attempted murder

The woman has denied a single count of attempted murder before the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Limerick. Photograph: Collins Courts

A jury has retired in the trial of a woman accused of the attempted murder of her eight-year-old daughter, in Co Clare, four years ago.

The girl sustained more than 70 stab wounds during the alleged attack by her mother, the court heard.

The court also heard that the accused also attempted to strangle her daughter.

The woman has denied a single count of attempted murder before the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Limerick.

The trial heard that the accused told gardaí, following her arrest, that she was “out of my mind” at the time her daughter sustained her injuries.

The girl underwent life-saving treatment at University Hospital Limerick and Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Dublin.

A witness called by the prosecution, UK consultant forensic psychiatrist Richard Church, gave evidence last week that, in his opinion, the accused could not rely on a defence that she was insane at the time.

Dr Church said that, while he believed the accused was aware of what she was doing, he said he did not believe that she had not known what she was doing was wrong at the time.

Dr Church said he took “great care” in considering a defence of “insanity”, but he said he was “not satisfied” that the accused could rely on it.

The witness allegedly concealed the knife used in the attack and had locked the door to the room where the alleged attack occurred. These were, said Dr Church, “behaviours indicating that she knew that what she was about to do was wrong”.

The court heard the accused had previously accessed psychiatric hospital services in her native Russia, where she was diagnosed with “bipolar active disorder”.

In March 2022, six months before the attack on the girl, the accused and her daughter fled the war in Ukraine to the Republic and stayed in several temporary accommodation premises.

Dr Church said his view was that at the time of the attack on the girl, the accused was suffering from an “adjustment disorder in addition to a personality disorder”, which “manifested in a severe response to her circumstances”.

He said he believed the accused was suffering from a number of stresses in her life at the time; that she had poor coping skills and suffered emotional outbursts.

Following her arrest, she told gardaí she stabbed her daughter multiple times with a kitchen knife and tried to strangle her.

The accused said she had been having suicidal thoughts at the time and that she had become paranoid that others thought she was a poor mother and that Tusla, the child and family agency, would come and take her daughter from her.

She said she had contemplated suicide and killing her daughter.

During interviews with gardaí, the accused confirmed that a knife gardaí showed her, which was seized from the scene, was the knife she said she used in the attack.

“Chaos took over my mind,” the accused told Gardaí.

Defence witness, Dr Paul O’Connell, a consultant forensic psychiatrist at the Central Mental Hospital, told the court that, in his opinion, the accused was in the throes of a mental disorder at the time and that she was unaware at the time that what she was doing was wrong.

The accused’s barrister, senior counsel Mark Nicholas, told the jury that if it accepted the evidence of Dr O’Connell, they could consider that the accused was not guilty by reason of insanity.