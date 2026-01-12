Graham Linehan secures trial date for discrimination claim against Belfast pub

Comedy writer Graham Linehan and other campaigners, suing over disputed allegations they were unlawfully refused service at Robinson’s Bar in Belfast in 2023, will have their cases heard in May, it was confirmed on Monday. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Fr Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has secured a trial date for his landmark discrimination claim against a Belfast pub.

The comedy writer and other campaigners, suing over disputed allegations they were unlawfully refused service at Robinson’s Bar in 2023, will have their cases heard in May, it was confirmed on Monday.

Another member of the group is also seeking £20,000 in damages, claiming he was assaulted and left permanently scarred.

In the first case of its kind in Northern Ireland, a total of 23 civil actions have been lodged in connection with an incident in the city-centre pub on April 16th, 2023.

The plaintiffs allege direct discrimination on the basis of their views on gender in a lawsuit mounted against the bar’s owner, Wine Inns Ltd.

Mr Linehan was among campaigners who had just taken part in a Let Women Speak rally headed by controversial activist Kellie-Jay Keen.

Following the demonstration, they were said to have spent up to 90 minutes in Robinson’s.

With some of them wearing clothing with logos in support of women’s rights at the time, they contend that further service was then denied.

All of the plaintiffs claim they were discriminated against and refused service because of their beliefs.

Eight lead cases have been identified in an attempt to deal with all events during the encounter.

They include proceedings issued by Mr Linehan, described in court papers as a prominent advocate of gender-critical beliefs who engaged with staff in the pub, and other members of the group.

Based on the comedy writer’s public profile, his case “exemplifies the broader societal implications of such alleged conduct”.

Feminist academic Dr Julia Long is another of the test cases, identified to assess claims of discrimination based solely on the perception of her philosophical beliefs.

Wine Inns strenuously denies any discrimination or less-favourable treatment of the plaintiffs.

The alleged assault on one of the campaigners is also denied, amid counter-claims that his behaviour had created an apprehension among members of staff.

A further part of the defence involves assertions that even if there was any difference in treatment, it had nothing to do with the group’s political opinion.

During a brief review at Belfast County Court on Monday, the eight lead actions were listed for a hearing in May.

Solicitor Simon Chambers, who represents the group, confirmed that four days have been set aside to deal with their claims.

Mr Chambers said: “My clients look forward with anticipation to having their cases heard in this landmark matter.”