Gardaí investigate death of man found injured at house in west Co Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man who was found injured at a house at Foxdene Drive, Balgaddy, Co Dublin. Photograph: Google Street View

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in West Dublin.

A man, who was in his 50s, was found injured following an incident at a house in Foxdene Drive, Balgaddy, Co Dublin shortly after 11pm on Wednesday.

A Garda statement gave no details of the circumstances of the incident that resulted in the man’s injuries.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Garda statement said the local coroner will be informed and a postmortem examination will be carried out.

The scene remains preserved pending a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Foxdene Drive between 11pm and 12am and saw anything that may help them with their investigation to contact them at Lucan Garda station on (01) 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have relevant camera footage are also asked to make it available.