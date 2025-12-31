Limerick woman who beat and robbed man (77) before stealing his car jailed for four years

Mandy Milstein pleaded guilty after she was charged at Limerick District Court

A Limerick woman who beat and robbed a pensioner before stealing his car has been jailed for four years.

Judge Colin Daly said the attack and robbery by Mandy Milstein (36) was “shameful and disgusting”.

The victim, a 77-year-old man, was left with “serious and lasting psychological trauma”, said the judge.

Milstein, from Castle Park, Moyross, jumped into the victim’s car as it slowed in traffic at St Alphonsus Street, Limerick city, on March 9th, 2025.

Milstein “got into the front passenger seat, attacked [the victim] and put him in a headlock”, the judge told Milstein’s sentencing hearing, held at Limerick Circuit Court.

The judge said it was alleged that a male accomplice also got into the vehicle and “attacked” the victim as Milstein “went through his pockets and took his phone”.

The judge said the victim managed to escape with the vehicle’s keys, but he was pursued on foot by Milstein and her alleged accomplice.

“They followed him, knocked him to the ground and continued to assault him. Milstein stole his wallet and keys and they drove off in the vehicle,” said the judge.

Gardaí were alerted and located the vehicle a short time later. Milstein was arrested the following day near to where it was recovered.

She later pleaded guilty after she was charged at Limerick District Court.

The judge said the attack was “extremely violent and harrowing” for the victim.

“This was a terrible robbery of a vulnerable elderly man that involved a significant level of physical violence,” said the judge.

Milstein had previous convictions, including two for robbery, two for burglary and 23 for theft, which the judge said he regarded as “further aggravating factors”.

“She said she had very little memory of this very shameful and disgusting incident due to the level of her intoxication on drugs at the time,” the judge said. “However, this is not the case for the victim for whom the memory of this will live with him for a long time.”

Considering mitigation, the judge took into account Milstein’s plea of guilty, and he said a report by the probation services stated she had made “good strides” in prison where she has been on remand since March.

“She is attending education services, has enhanced status and there is a positive governor’s report.”

The judge said Milstein expressed remorse but “she says she has very little recollection of the evening”.

“She says it was an eye-opening experience for her regarding her addiction. She comes before the court as a chronic addict and has had mental health difficulties from time to time,” said the judge.

Milstein pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and to unlawful seizure of the victim’s car by force.

The judge imposed concurrent five-year jail sentences with the final year suspended on both counts, as well as a seven-year road ban.