Controversial landlord Marc Godart gets court permission for Dublin pub takeover

Controversial landlord Marc Godart has been allowed to take over a Dublin pub’s licence after a judge noted he had received approval from a city fire officer.

The Luxembourg businessman, now based in Latvia, brought a transfer application to Dublin District Court in July. However, he still had to complete some outstanding work and needed agreement from the council official, based on signing several undertakings.

He sought a certificate of transfer of the licence for Cleary’s Pub, Sarsfield Road, in Inchicore.

Inchicore Parkview Residence Limited made the application, and Mr Godart gave evidence on July 16th in his capacity as a director.

In past unrelated proceedings at the District Court, companies linked to the businessman have faced multiple legal issues over property lettings in Dublin.

On Wednesday, Mr Godart flew back to attend the most recent proceedings, and his barrister, Dorothy Collins, informed Judge John O’Leary that evidence had been heard by another judge earlier.

She added that the fire officer now had no objections, subject to the agreed undertakings given by Mr Godart. They were furnished to the court, but not read aloud.

Judge O’Leary said he was granting the licence transfer subject to the fire officer’s approval.

In July, Ms Collins had told the court there had been “a lot of negotiation with the fire officer who has inspected the premises and required certain works to be done”.

At that stage, paperwork had to be completed, and the proceedings had to be postponed.

The court heard that the pub licence had expired last year, but an application could still be made for a late certificate of transfer.

In evidence, Mr Godart had agreed with Ms Collins that he had been negotiating with the fire officer. He had engaged a consultant to do whatever was necessary to satisfy the official.

Asked if he had any experience running a public house, he said he had managed the building for six months.

He clarified “that’s correct” when she put to him that he did not intend to run the pub, the application was to preserve the licence, and concurred that he had “a tenant lined up, but they won’t take it over unless there is a licence”.

Mr Godart said it had been vacant since closing at the beginning of this year.

According to a company report, he now resides in Latvia, and the court also heard that he did not intend to live in the pub itself, which he confirmed while in the witness box.

In previous unrelated proceedings on legal issues he’s faced over Dublin lettings, one company was ordered to pay €51,000 for the illegal eviction of five former tenants in Fairview.

A company he ran was also prosecuted for providing illegal Airbnb lettings at Reuben House.

Another company avoided a conviction for fire safety breaches at a converted Beaver Street commercial building, which lacked vital alarms and escape routes. That case was resolved through a charity donation and the payment of legal costs.