Showjumping rider given temporary injunction after horses taken from equestrian centre

An affidavit opened to the court by counsel for Ms Kenny states her ex-partner is now in possession of six horses with an estimated value of €400,000. File photo: Getty Images

An eventing company owner has been granted a temporary injunction after a horse truck and six horses were taken from her equestrian centre.

Michelle Kenny, an international eventing and showjumping rider, is the sole shareholder of River Lodge Eventing Limited. Ms Kenny, with a registered address of River Lodge Equestrian Centre, Harpoonstown, Co Wexford, made an application to the High Court on Monday, on an ex-parte basis, to prevent her ex-partner, Rafael Sanctuary, from engaging in the transportation or the sale of the assets.

An affidavit opened to the court by counsel for Ms Kenny states Mr Sanctuary is now in possession of six horses with an estimated value of €400,000. Mr Sanctuary was appointed as one of three directors of the plaintiff’s company on June 9th, 2017. He was also a previous secretary of the firm.

Keith Farry BL for Ms Kenny said the horses taken are Sligo Balou Lady, Mustang, RLE Seychelles Candy Girl, Naspahir, Pablo Quintero and Mika, which is the horse with the highest value, according to the affidavit.

The “urgent injunction” states the defendant has taken six horses and some other items from the plaintiff. Ms Kenny said she had “been informed that there is a serious and material risk that they will be taken out of the jurisdiction” and become “irrecoverable”.

Ms Kenny states in the affidavit: “I believe that the horses are at Fairtown, Cavan . . . as I am on notice of the rental of a stable yard by the defendant. Further, he has accepted service of the protection order pleadings at that address.”

At lunchtime on Monday, a further affidavit was filed saying Ms Kenny had a phone conversation with a vet informing her that the defendant was seeking duplicate passports for the six horses.

A horse truck, two trailers, jumps, poles and trees with a value of €160,000 are also listed in the affidavit as having been taken.

Ms Kenny stated in the affidavit that she met with her solicitors on September 4th. OnSeptember 5th, her solicitors sent a warning letter to which the defendant did not reply.

Mr Justice Rory Mulcahy on Monday granted the temporary injunction preventing the transportation and sale of assets.

The defendant is also in control of the primary company email as well as its social media and website. Ms Kenny stated that she cannot access the email or social media accounts, which is how90 per cent of leads come into the business.