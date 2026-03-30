Two men charged with using drone to fly drugs worth thousands of euro into prison

Two men were charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, heroin and tablets and using a drone to fly drugs into Cloverhill Prison in West Dublin. Photograph: iStock

Two Dublin men accused of using a drone to fly more than €6,000 worth of drugs into Cloverhill Prison have been granted bail.

Craig Doyle (25), of the Paddocks Way, Adamstown, Lucan, and 30-year-old Adam Aspel, with an address at Corkagh Grange Way, Clondalkin, were arrested by gardaí carrying out surveillance of drone activity on March 28th.

On Monday, they appeared at Dublin District Court, where Judge Treasa Kelly set bail with a range of conditions, including “no drone activity”.

Each man is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, heroin and tablets estimated to be worth €6,422; conveying controlled drugs into a prison, and using a drone to fly drugs into Cloverhill Prison in West Dublin.

Ronanstown-based Garda Kevin Duff alleged the pair were observed in an area of Collinstown Park, near Cloverhill and Wheatfield Prisons.

Objecting to Aspel’s bail, he alleged that gardaí had observed two men in the area. He said Aspel went to the far side of a hedge and ran.

He maintained that Aspel tried to evade gardaí.

Drugs were found on the ground and more were located beside a drone and its controller in a hedge.

Duff said the drone had been activated because its lights were on.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Donal Quigley, Duff conceded that he did not see Aspel discard anything.

The defence solicitor emphasised that the evidence was not strong, that his client was in a field adjacent to the incident, and no one saw him do anything.

Quigley stressed his client happened to be there at the time and denies the charges.

The judge held that bail terms could be applied.

There was also consent for Doyle to be released, with conditions. His solicitor, Colleen Gildernew, said a lengthy period was required to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions and to have the drugs analysed.

The two men must stay away from the two prisons, be contactable by phone, and be involved in no drone activity whatsoever.

Doyle’s case was adjourned until September, while his co-accused will appear again on Tuesday.