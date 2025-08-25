Haulier appears in court over €3m drugs seizure at Rosslare Europort

Tony Abbey is accused of possession of cannabis for sale or supply. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man has appeared in court in connection with the discovery of €3 million of drugs at Rosslare Europort.

The 51-year-old was arrested following the seizure of 150.6 kg of suspected herbal cannabis on Saturday.

The drugs were found as the result of routine profiling after a truck that had disembarked a ferry from Bilbao, northern Spain, was stopped and searched by customs officers at the Co Wexford port.

The cannabis had an estimated street value of €3,012,000.

The man was arrested and held at Wexford Garda station under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Tony Abbey, of Tullow, Co Carlow, appeared before Judge Miriam Walsh at Gorey District Court on Monday on two charges.

He is accused of possession of cannabis and possessing the drug for sale or supply.

Det Garda Stephen Burke told the court he charged the accused after caution at the Garda station at 4pm on Saturday.

He said Mr Abbey made no reply after each charge was put to him.

Det Gda Burke told the court the accused was an international haulier and travelled between Ireland and Europe.

Given the seriousness of the charges and that he deemed the accused a flight risk, he was objecting to an application for bail.

Chris Hogan, defending, said Mr Abbey had co-operated fully with customs officers during the search of the truck. Mr Abbey had left Ireland with a load of fish and was on the way back from Spain to collect another load.

When Mr Hogan put it to Det Gda Burke that Mr Abbey had co-operated, the garda said investigations were ongoing internationally and in Ireland.

In evidence, Mr Abbey said he had been nearly 25 years operating in the haulage business. He said he had co-operated with gardai and would help them in any way required. If granted bail he would abide by the conditions laid down by the court, he said.

Judge Walsh said she would grant bail, on an independent surety of €40,000 and a surety of €20,000 from the accused, with evidence of the monies being available being provided from bank accounts.

She also ordered Mr Abbey to sign on twice a day at Tullow Garda station, observe a curfew from 11pm to 7am, provide a mobile phone number and not to apply for any travel documents.

Mr Abbey was remanded in custody, with consent to bail, to appear before Wexford District Court on Wednesday.