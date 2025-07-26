MMA fighter Charlie Ward (44) and co-accused face trial over Garda corruption offences

Former MMA fighter Charlie Ward has been returned for trial accused of corruption offences involving “confidential” Garda information and helping to pervert the course of justice.

The mixed martial artist (44) of Acragar, Mountmellick, and co-accused Noel Carroll (57) of Ballyfinn Road, Portlaoise, both Co Laois, appeared at Dublin District Court on Friday when the gardaí served them with books of evidence.

It follows a probe by the anti-corruption unit, and the Director of Public Prosecutions had also directed trial on indictment.

Judge Gerard Jones granted an order sending them forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, which has wider sentencing powers and where the case will be listed for mention on October 16th.

The defendants, who have yet to enter a plea, did not address the court and were warned by the judge to notify the prosecution within 14 days if they intend to use an alibi. Gardaí must also furnish the defence with copies of interview videos. Legal aid was granted.

Earlier, Det Sgts Paul Dowling and Kieran Kilcoyne said the two men “made no reply” when charged.

The pair face charges contrary to section 5 of the 2018 Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act regarding requests for information concerning three men.

According to the court documents, on March 2nd, 2022, at an unknown location in the State, both men corruptly requested a gift, consideration or advantage on account of a named garda requesting that confidential information relating to another person be obtained and disclosed.

Mr Ward is accused of the same type of offence on February 28th 2022, about Garda information on a second male.

Another charge states that on the previous day, Mr Ward corruptly offered the same officer an inducement for doing an act in relation to his employment as a member of An Garda Síochána.

Mr Ward is also accused of an offence under section 7 of the Criminal Law Act 1997. This alleges that between October 15th-17th, 2019, when another person committed an arrestable offence, namely, perverting the course of justice, that he “did aid, abet, counsel or procure the commission of this offence”.

It is alleged that on January 26th, 2022, at an unknown location, Mr Carroll corruptly requested a gift consideration or advantage on account of the garda seeking confidential information about a search operation at the home of a third named man.