MMA fighter Charlie Ward to stand trial on corruption charges involving bribes for Garda information

Former Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Charlie Ward is to stand trial accused of corruption offences involving bribes for “confidential information” from a garda and helping to pervert the course of justice.

Ward (44), of Acragar, Mountmellick, and co-accused Noel Carroll (57), of Ballyfinn Road, Portlaoise, both Co Laois, appeared at Dublin District Court following an investigation by the Garda anti-corruption unit.

Detective Sergeants Paul Dowling and Kieran Kilcoyne said the two men “made no reply” when charged.

Judge Treasa Kelly noted the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that they face trial on indictment.

READ MORE

She remanded them on bail to appear again on July 25th to be served with books of evidence and sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court. They have yet to indicate pleas.

Following applications by defence solicitors Michael Kelleher and Oscar Banahan, who provided statements of their clients’ means, Judge Kelly granted them legal aid.

The pair face charges contrary to Section 5 of the 2018 Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act about requests for information concerning three men.

According to the court documents, on March 2nd, 2022, at an unknown location in the State, both men corruptly requested a gift, consideration or advantage on account of a named garda, requesting that confidential information relating to another named person be obtained and disclosed. Mr Ward is accused of the same type of offence on February 28th, 2022, about Garda information on a second male.

Another charge states that on the previous day, Mr Ward corruptly offered the same officer an inducement for doing an act in relation to his employment as a member of An Garda Síochána.

Mr Ward is also accused of an offence under Section 7 of the Criminal Law Act, 1997.

That alleges that between October 15 -17, 2019, both dates inclusive, when another person committed an arrestable offence, namely, perverting the course of justice, that he “did aid, abet, counsel or procure the commission of this offence”.

It is alleged that on January 26th, 2022, at an unknown location, Mr Carroll corruptly requested a gift, consideration or advantage on account of the garda seeking confidential information about a search operation at the home of a third named man.