Man charged with assault at IPAS centre ordered not to incite hate on social media

A plumber, who allegedly voiced “extremist” views during an alleged assault and criminal damage at an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) centre, has been ordered to avoid attending rallies and making social media posts that incite hate or violence.

Declan Stubbs (34) of Bolbrook Drive, Tallaght, Dublin, was told “people have a right to be in the State” by Judge Catherine Ghent at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

The warning came at the end of a bail ruling after Mr Stubbs was charged with causing €1,000 worth of criminal damage by kicking the door of St John’s House, an IPAS centre, on High Street, Tallaght, during a drink-fuelled incident on Friday.

He also had a connected charge for trespassing at the IPAS centre, a minor assault of a named male there, resisting arrest, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and being intoxicated to the extent of being a danger to himself and others.

Garda Gavin Cribbin objected to bail due to the seriousness of the incident, telling the court Mr Stubbs was accused of assaulting a security guard after he had to be removed from the building and kicked the door.

The garda said Mr Stubs was arrested at the IPAS centre and that there was video footage. The court heard claims Mr Stubbs expressed “extremist political, anti-immigration views”. Garda Cribbin feared the accused would interfere with staff or residents at the centre.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave argued his client could be freed on bail with conditions.

He told Judge Ghent that the father of one had received bad personal news on Friday, was off his medication and could not remember threatening anyone because he was intoxicated.

Counsel said his client worked full-time for a company and paid rent.

Setting bail, Judge Ghent ordered Mr Stubbs not to go within 3km of the IPAS centre, except when he has to sign on three days a week at the nearby Garda station. He also has to provide his phone number.

She ordered Mr Stubbs to refrain from making extremist posts on social media, “for clarity, they are posts that would incite hate and/or violence”.

The garda did not believe Mr Stubbs attended immigration-related rallies. However, the judge directed him not to attend rallies or marches reasonably considered as inciting hatred or violence.

She told him that breaking the bail terms would not be tolerated and would put him in a difficult situation.

Disclosure of evidence to the defence was ordered.

Mr Stubbs was ordered to appear at Tallaght District Court on September 8th to enter a plea.