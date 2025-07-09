Man charged over assault of Clare judge further charged over theft

The judge said he would further remand the accused in custody to July 23rd. Photograph: The Irish Times

A man charged in connection with the street assault of a retired district court judge was today further charged.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, Jamie O’Connor (44) of Laurel Lodge, Clare Road, Ennis, was charged with stealing three X cans of beer valued at €11.40 from Dunnes Stores, O’Connell Street, Ennis, on June 15th.

The alleged theft occurred one day after Mr O’Connor is alleged to have assaulted retired district court judge, Joseph Mangan, on Saturday, June 14th.

Mr O’Connor has been in custody since June 18th after Judge Alec Gabbett refused a bail application.

Sgt Frank O’Grady told the court today that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are outstanding.

Judge Gabbett said he would further remand Mr O’Connor in custody to July 23rd. He told Sgt O’Grady that he would require a medical report on that date to help him decide on the issue of court jurisdiction for the hearing of the case.

“We need to know where the file is by the 23rd of July. Time is passing and we will nearly be into the fifth week by that point,” said Judge Gabbett.

In connection with the alleged assault, it is alleged Mr O’Connor – appearing via video link from Limerick Prison – told the former judge “you put me in jail for nothing” before allegedly punching him outside an Ennis cafe.

Mr Mangan served as a judge for 27 years.

In the case, Mr O’Connor is charged with the assault causing harm of Mr Mangan at Barrack Court, Ennis, contrary to section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act on June 14th.

At a contested bail hearing on June 18th, Judge Gabbett said: “This is an extremely serious alleged offence where a retired district court judge, now into his 80s, was allegedly assaulted for carrying out a public duty when he was a judge.”

Sgt John Burke told the bail hearing that at 2.25pm on June 14th, Mr Mangan was sitting outside the Gourmet Store on Barrack Court in Ennis, having a coffee.

Sgt Burke said it will be alleged that Mr O’Connor approached Mr Mangan “and told him aggressively, ‘you put me in jail for nothing’”.

Sgt Burke said: “Following a brief interaction, it is alleged that Mr O’Connor stood up and punched Mr Mangan.”

He said Mr O’Connor then fled the scene.