Richard Satchwell murder trial: jury resumes considering its verdict

A jury has resumed considering its verdict in the trial of Richard Satchwell who denies the murder of his wife at their Co Cork home.

The skeletal remains of Tina Satchwell were found in a hole dug under the stairs of the sitting room of the couple’s home in October 2023, more than six years after her husband reported her missing.

Mr Satchwell (58), a lorry driver, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his 45-year-old wife Tina at their home at Grattan Street, Youghal, on March 19th and 20th 2017.

The trial, at the Central Criminal Court, heard evidence from more than 50 witnesses, including many gardaí involved in the investigation.

After Mr Justice Paul McDermott completed his directions to the jury on the evidence and law, he sent them out at 3.05pm on Tuesday to begin their deliberations.

At their request, the jury were sent home at 4pm and returned to court on Wednesday morning. They resumed their deliberations at 10.41am.

The packed court attendance includes several relatives of Ms Satchwell, including her mother and half-sister.

The jury, comprising seven women and five men, has been told there are three possible verdicts open to them – not guilty of murder; guilty of murder; and not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Depending on their view of the evidence, it is also open to them to consider a defence of partial self-defence, or full self-defence, to the murder charge.

The trial heard Mr Satchwell went to Fermoy Garda station on March 24th 2017, where he told a garda his wife had disappeared from their home four days later, he believed she had left him and had taken €26,000 cash savings. He told a garda he was not concerned about her safety.

He formally reported his wife as a missing person in May 2017. He also told gardaí and others his wife was sometimes violent towards him but he had put up with that because he loved her.

In October 2023, gardaí carried out a full invasive search of the Satchwell’s home, using a cadaver dog. Skeletal remains identified as Ms Satchwell were found on October 11th, 2023 buried in a grave site about one metre deep in an area under the stairs in the sitting room.

Mr Satchwell, during an interview with gardai, told them his wife had flown at him with a chisel on the morning of March 20th, 2017. He said fell and was on top of him trying to stab him with the chisel. He said she went limp and died as he was fending her off with the belt of her dressing gown, which was up around her neck.

He told gardaí there was “no premeditation” and said he had not called them or the emergency services due to “panic and shame”.

A postmortem examination of the remains was, due to lapse of time, unable to establish a cause of death. The jury heard there was no evidence of fractures to the bones, including the hyoid bone in the neck sometimes damaged in cases of ligature and manual strangulation.

The prosecution has argued Mr Satchwell’s account of how his wife died was not believable and there was sufficient evidence that he had the necessary intent for murder, an intent to kill or cause serious injury.

The defence has argued there was no evidence to establish intent. No expert evidence had been called to establish that Mr Satchwell’s account of how his wife died was not possible, it submitted.