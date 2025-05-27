Richard Satchwell trial: Jury has begun deliberating verdict on murder charge

Tina Satchwell went missing in March 2017, and her remains were found under the stairs in her home more than six years later.

A jury has begun considering its verdict in the trial of Richard Satchwell for the alleged murder of his wife, whose skeletal remains were found under their Cork home more than six years after she was reported missing.

Mr Satchwell (58), a lorry driver, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his 45-year-old wife Tina at their home at Grattan Street, Youghal, on March 19th and 20th 2017.

The trial, now in its fifth week, heard evidence from more than 50 witnesses before the jury heard closing speeches on behalf of the prosecution and defence.

On Tuesday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott completed his directions to the jury on the evidence and applicable law. The jury began considering their verdict at 3.05pm. .

He has told them there are three possible verdicts open to them: not guilty of murder, guilty of murder, and not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

It is also open to them to consider, depending on their view of the evidence, a defence of partial self-defence and a defence of full self-defence, the judge said.

The trial heard Mr Satchwell went to Fermoy Garda station on March 24th 2017, where he told a Garda his wife had disappeared from their home four days later. He believed she had left him and had taken €26,000 cash savings, but he was not concerned about her safety, he told gardaí

After gardaí interviewed him in early May 2017, he formally reported his wife as a missing person about a week later.

Gardaí, increasingly concerned something untoward had happened to Ms Satchwell, obtained a warrant to search the couple’s home in June 2017, when devices were seized.

In October 2023, gardaí carried out a full invasive search of the property, using a cadaver dog. Skeletal remains identified as Ms Satchwell’s were found on October 11th 2023 buried in a grave site about one metre deep in an area under the stairs.

Mr Satchwell, who had been arrested but released before the remains were found, was rearrested and this time told gardaí his wife had flown at him with a chisel on the morning of March 20th 2017. He fell, she came on top of him trying to stab him with the chisel. He said, while fending her off with the belt of her dressing gown robe, which was up around her neck, she went limp and died, he said.

He told gardaí there was “no premeditation” and he had not called emergency services due to “panic and shame”.

A post-mortem examination of the remains was, due to lapse of time, unable to establish a cause of death. The jury heard there was no evidence of fractures to the bones.