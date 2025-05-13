Richard Satchwell trial: Accused told gardaí he held and kissed wife after holding bathrobe belt to her neck

Richard Satchwell has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife in March 2017. File photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/ Provision

Richard Satchwell told gardaí there was “no taking it back” after he held the belt of her bathrobe to her neck “until she got heavier”.

His wife had flown at him with a chisel, he told detectives upon his re-arrest in October 2023 on suspicion of her murder after her body was recovered from under the stairs of their Cork home six years after she was reported missing.

“Before I know it, it had all stopped ... I didn’t know what to do. I held her for a good 20 minutes or half an hour. The two dogs just there sitting looking. They came over, started licking her, I just laid there,” he said.

The English truck driver told gardaí he kissed his wife, Tina Satchwell, on the head but “there was no taking it back ... shame, panic, I don’t know”.

He said his wife was not a bad woman, but “just angry at times”.

The Central Criminal Court jury also heard Mr Satchwell (58) told officers he buried his wife (45) under the stairs because part of it “wasn’t concreted for some reason” but was “muck and stone”.

“I was panicked. Once I’d it told I couldn’t go back on it ... I ain’t got no excuses, once it’s done I couldn’t take it back”.

Earlier on Tuesday, a consultant forensic anthropologist told the murder trial there were no injuries to any of Ms Satchwell’s bones at the time of death and no evidence she ever suffered a fracture.

Under cross-examination, Laureen Buckley told Brendan Grehan SC, defending, that the hyoid bone is “sometimes but not always” found damaged in strangulation cases.

Mr Satchwell, with an address at Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Satchwell (nee Dingivan) at that address between March 19th and March 20th, 2017.

The Central Criminal Court has heard Mr Satchwell told gardaí on March 24th, 2017, that his wife left their home four days earlier but he had no concerns over her welfare, as he felt she had left due to a deterioration in their relationship.

The accused formally reported her missing that May. Her body was not discovered for more than six years, when gardaí conducted an “invasive search” of the Satchwells’ home in October 2023. They found her decomposed remains buried underneath the stairs.

The trial continues this afternoon before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of five men and seven women.